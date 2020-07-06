Ice Hockey Equipment Market Sales Set to Soar on Back of COVID-19 Pandemic, Concludes Fact.MR

Analysis of the Global Ice Hockey Equipment Market

A new study published by Fact.MR on the global Ice Hockey Equipment market includes a global analysis and opportunity assessment for the period 2020 to 2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics in detail. The analysts take into account the historic as well as the current growth parameters to project the growth of the Ice Hockey Equipment market with maximum accuracy.

According to a new Fact.MR study, the ice hockey equipment market is poised to grow at a value CAGR of 6.5% and account for revenue worth US$ 1,650 Mn by 2030-end. The report provides a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and the current and future market volume projections (Units) for the assessment period. The impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Ice Hockey Equipment market is assessed in the report along with valuable insights pertaining to how market participants are adapting to the current situation.

Request to View Sample of Research Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=234

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ice Hockey Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ice Hockey Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The key players in the global Ice Hockey Equipment market report consist of

Franklin Sports Inc.

Graf Skates AG

Roces Srl

Bauer Hockey, Inc.

Each market player encompassed in the Ice Hockey Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Ice Hockey Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global Ice Hockey Equipment market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Ice Skates

Skating Sticks

Skating Helmets

Skating Gloves

The global Ice Hockey Equipment market covers the demand trends of each end user which includes

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

What insights readers can gather from the Ice Hockey Equipment market report?

A critical study of the Ice Hockey Equipment market on the basis of product type, end user.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Ice Hockey Equipment market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Ice Hockey Equipment landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

To Know More Information about This Report, Ask The Analyst @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=234

The Ice Hockey Equipment market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Ice Hockey Equipment market share and why? What strategies are the Ice Hockey Equipment market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Ice Hockey Equipment market? What factors are negatively affecting the Ice Hockey Equipment market growth? What will be the value of the global Ice Hockey Equipment market by the end of 2030?

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Deliver updated information on the current industry trends Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

Contact:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Media Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/224/ice-hockey-equipment-market