APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing High PerformanceTransfer Membrane Market

Factors such as increasing public and private funding for life science research, the significantly high prevalence of target diseases across the globe, and increasing R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to drive the growth of market.

The transfer membrane market is projected to reach USD 187.9 million by 2023 from USD 174.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

Transfer Membrane Market by Type (PVDF, Nitrocellulose, Nylon), Transfer Method (Tank, Semi-dry, Dry), Application (Western, Northern, Southern Blot, Protein Sequencing), End user (Academia, Diagnolab, Pharmaceutical Companies) – Global Forecast to 2023

The report analyzes the global market by type, transfer method, application, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into nylon membranes, nitrocellulose membranes, and PVDF membranes. In 2018, PVDF Membranes are expected to command for the major share of the market. This can be attributed to the advantages of PVDF membranes over its counterparts, such as better protein retention, strength, chemical compatibility, and wide applications in western blotting.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. Among these, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the transfer membrane market in 2018, owing it to the rising financial support from private as well as government bodies for life science research in various nations.

Objectives of the study are:

To define, describe, and forecast the market by type, transfer method, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, and opportunities) along with the current trends

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the revenue of the market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions and expansions in the market

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global transfer membrane market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share in the North American region is mainly attributed to the presence of leading transfer membrane manufacturers in the region, availability of government and private financial support for life science research, and high target disease prevalence in the region.

Some of The Major Players In Transfer Membrane Market :

Merck KGaA (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), Pall Coporation (US), Advansta (US), GVS (Italy), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US), Abcam (UK), ATTO Corporation (Japan), Carl Roth (Germany), Macherey-Nagel (Germany), Azure Biosystems (US), and Axiva Sichem Biotech (India)

