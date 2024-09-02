Medical Radiation Shielding Market 2030 – The Future of Healthcare

The global medical radiation shielding market size is expected to reach USD 2.30 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.69% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing cases of chronic diseases and widening diagnostic imaging procedures are significantly boosting the market growth. Rising radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging demand for the treatment of diseases such as cancer and other conditions is constantly growing, flaring the need for effective solutions for radiation shielding. The prevention of harmful radiation exposure is a major driving factor for the market.

Technological developments in imaging equipment and radiotherapy devices are leading to market expansion, as newer equipment frequently involves additional sophisticated shielding materials. Moreover, strict government regulations and safety standards concerning radiation protection boost advanced shielding solutions adoption. Stringent rules and mandates are being implemented by governments and healthcare regulatory agencies for radiation safety in medical facilities. These regulations involve suitable shielding measures to reduce exposure to radiation during diagnostic and treatment procedures.

According to the Society of Nuclear Medicine, the U.S. has witnessed an increase in the number of nuclear medicine procedures, with as many as 20 million procedures performed annually for the detection and treatment of various conditions. The U.S. market has been supported by several factors. This comprises a rise in the number of R&D activities in medical devices & biotechnology industries, increasing hospital setup expenditures, and government initiatives to promote healthcare resources awareness to prevent hazards associated with radiation therapies. The country’s well-developed healthcare system and high rate of diagnosis & treatment adoption have further contributed to market growth.

Medical Radiation Shielding Market Report Highlights:

The X-ray shields segment dominated the market and accounted for 53.93% of the share in 2023. Ongoing advancements in materials science and manufacturing technologies have led to the development of more efficient & innovative X-ray shielding solutions.

The lead-based shielding segment held the largest share of 52.96% in 2023. Lead is an exceptionally effective material for radiation shielding due to its high density, which efficiently attenuates ionizing radiation, such as X-rays and gamma rays.

The diagnostics segment held the largest share of 52.78% in 2023. The growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and the growing geriatric population. Diagnostic imaging procedures such as X-rays, CT scans, MRI, and PET scans are widely used for early detection, accurate diagnosis, and monitoring of various health conditions.

