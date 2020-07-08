Cosmetic Dentistry Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2019 – 2024

08th July 2020 – The global Cosmetic Dentistry Market size was estimated at USD 15.8 billion in 2015. The growth of the market has been largely attributed by significant rise in dental esthetics and awareness created about such procedures. Dental tourism has grown rapidly in the recent years attributing to large growth of the sector and this has allowed the emergence of new markets to be developed, in the process creating a strong base for the cosmetic dentistry products.

Moreover, with a rising number of population having large disposable income, affordability of dental procedures has become easier. In addition, there has been use of the software designing such as CAD/ CAM for proper and more improved dental restoration and prosthetics. This new improvement in software has led to the boost in the demand for cosmetic dentistry products.

The development of minimally invasive procedures for cosmetic dentistry procedures has allowed patients to opt for such procedures over invasive procedures. This improvement has led to the boost in the demand for the cosmetic dentistry products. Furthermore, the extensive use of the novel techniques as a result of the technological advances in the products have attributed to the market growth.

Access Cosmetic Dentistry Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cosmetic-dentistry-market

Well-educated patients along with awareness regarding the cosmetic dentistry procedures have attributed to the growth if the market. In addition, increasing esthetic appeal amongst the population has created a demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures in large numbers. Moreover, the bad habits of not cleaning teeth twice a day has led to the increased number of the plaques and hence increased the demand for cosmetic and dental implants and procedures.

Lack of reimbursement options and the high cost of dental imaging are factors that may hinder the growth of the market. Dental imaging requires expensive instruments which limit its usage due to financial constraints. Reimbursement options are not provided by insurance companies as cosmetic dentistry procedures only enhance the esthetic appeal and do not qualify for vital procedures. Thus, these factors may act as constraints for the market growth.

Based on products, the cosmetic dentistry market is segmented into dental implants, dental systems and equipment, dental crowns, dental veneers, orthodontic appliances, dental bridges, bonding agents, and inlays & onlays. Dental systems accounted for the largest market share in the product segment owing to large number of applications. These include dental hand pieces, dental chairs, dental scaling units, light curing equipment, dental lasers, dental CAD/CAM systems, and dental radiology equipment.

The major players are Align Technology, Inc.; Institut Straumann AG; Dentsply International, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.; Biolase, Inc.; Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.; Planmeca Oy; 3M Company; and A-dec, Inc. Most of the companies are involved in product advancements and new product launches thus improving their product pipelines. Moreover, the increasing mergers between companies and partnerships have increased due to more competition.

Request a Sample Copy of Cosmetic Dentistry Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/cosmetic-dentistry-market/request-sample

Cosmetic Dentistry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com