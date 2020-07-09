Container Handling Equipment Market Sales Record a Slowdown Due to COVID-19 Outbreak, Says a New Fact.MR Report

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Container Handling Equipment market from a global as well as local viewpoint. The global Container Handling Equipment market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 4.2% during the forecast period. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players, along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of Container Handling Equipment. The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the Container Handling Equipment market over the forecast period.

The recent report on the global Container Handling Equipment market published by the Fact.MR includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Container Handling Equipment market. Severe economic crisis are being faced by each and every country of the world. This has affected each and every market in the world and it will take a good amount of time to recover. The Container Handling Equipment market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also forecasts the market development during the forecast period. We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Container Handling Equipment market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Container Handling Equipment and its classification.

In this Container Handling Equipment market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2029

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The Container Handling Equipment market report covers the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

On the basis of product type, the Container Handling Equipment market report considers the following segments:

Mobile Port Handling Equipment

Laden Container Lift trucks

Empty Container Lift Trucks

Ship-To-Shore (STS) Crane

On the basis of end-use, the Container Handling Equipment market report includes:

Sea Ports / Terminals

Yards / Landside

Prominent Container Handling Equipment market players covered in the report contain:

Kuenz

Konecranes

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engg

CVS Ferrari

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Container Handling Equipment market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Container Handling Equipment market vendor in an in-depth manner.

