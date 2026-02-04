AssessPrep Unveils Major AI-Powered Update to Eliminate Teacher “Busy Work” Across 85 Countries

Gurugram, India, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — AssessPrep, the digital assessment platform trusted by 800+ schools in over 85 countries, has officially released a sweeping suite of updates aimed at fundamentally changing how educators manage the exam lifecycle. By leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence to eliminate administrative bottlenecks, the platform seeks to replace hours of manual “busy work” with high-impact instructional time, addressing the critical time constraints that often force teachers to compromise on assessment quality.

Respecting the Educator’s Time

The impetus for this major update stems from the reality that teachers lose valuable time to logistics, whether it is spending weekends grading paper exams or scrolling through watermarked stock photos to find specific diagrams.

Four Pillars of Innovation

The new release is organized into four core pillars: AI-powered Workflows, District-ready capabilities, Inclusivity tools, and Curriculum Expansion.

1. Intelligent Automation and Workflow Digitization:

To reduce the “search engine struggle,” AssessPrep has introduced powerful AI tools:

Instant Content Creation: A new AI image generator enables teachers to create custom diagrams in seconds, while the Media-to-Assessment engine can analyze uploaded video or audio files to instantly generate deep, inquiry-based questions.

Seamless Digitization of the Past Papers: The “Import from PDF” tool allows for the instant conversion of legacy PDF exams into interactive digital assessments.

Accelerated Grading of Handwritten Assessments: The Paper Mode 2.0 update offers 4X faster scanning for physical papers, combined with an AI grading engine that automates the evaluation of digital submissions.

2. Enterprise-Grade Control for School Networks:

Recognizing the needs of large-scale networks, the update introduces centralized tools to break down silos between campuses:

Unified Management at District Level: New institutional logins and district controls facilitate smoother management of staff and student data.

Collaboration and Benchmarking: “Shared Libraries” facilitate the exchange of high-quality resources, and centralized common assessments allow leaders to conduct “apples-to-apples” performance comparisons across multiple campuses.

District-Wide Insights on One Dashboard: Leadership can utilize aggregated analytics to identify learning gaps and success stories across the entire network.

3. Advanced Inclusivity and Accessibility

Central to the update is ensuring every student has a fair opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge. The platform now includes text-to-speech, speech-to-text, and specialized dyslexia support.

Additionally, bilingual support allows students to translate difficult terms instantly, ensuring language barriers do not become assessment barriers. For STEM students, an inline math editor removes distractions, while new highlighting tools aid in careful work verification.

4. Global Curriculum Expansion

AssessPrep has significantly bolstered its content repository to support global curriculums with extensive aligned item banks. These resources now cover key programs including the IB Diploma, Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge A Levels, and Advanced Placement (AP).

Availability

The updated AssessPrep platform is available immediately for all existing users. Schools interested in modernizing their assessment strategy can access the new features by logging into their accounts today.

About AssessPrep

AssessPrep is a leading digital assessment platform dedicated to helping schools around the world streamline the exam process. By combining advanced AI with intuitive design, AssessPrep empowers educators to create, grade, and analyze assessments with speed and precision.

