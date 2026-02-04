O’Donnell & Naccarato Expands into North Carolina with New Durham Office; Welcomes David Blankfard, PE, SE, LEED AP BD+C

Durham, North Carolina, United States, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a nationally recognized structural engineering firm known for innovative and collaborative design solutions, is pleased to announce its expansion into North Carolina with the opening of a new office in Durham. This strategic growth is supported by the addition of David Blankfard, PE, SE, LEED AP BD+C, an accomplished structural engineer with more than three decades of experience and strong professional ties throughout the region.

Blankfard’s impressive resume of work in North Carolina, including higher education, healthcare, civic, cultural, and infrastructure projects, positions the firm to integrate seamlessly into the region’s design and development community.

“North Carolina has long been an important market for our clients, and establishing a presence in Durham allows us to serve them more effectively,” said O’Donnell & Naccarato CEO Anthony F. Naccarato, PE, SE. “David’s deep roots in the region, technical proficiency, and leadership experience make him an ideal fit as we grow our team and strengthen relationships across the Carolinas.”

In his role as Senior Associate/Regional Director, Blankfard will support O&N’s North Carolina operations, working closely with clients, architects, and project teams to deliver thoughtful, efficient, and resilient structural solutions. Licensed as both a Professional Engineer and Structural Engineer in multiple states, Blankfard has also served as a mentor to junior engineers and a technical resource across disciplines.

“I’m excited to help establish O’Donnell & Naccarato’s presence in North Carolina,” said Blankfard. “O&N is known for its innovative technical excellence and, having worked in this region for much of my career, I see tremendous opportunity to combine the firm’s national capabilities with a strong local understanding that will better serve our clients and communities.”

The opening of the Durham office marks an important step in O’Donnell & Naccarato’s long-term growth strategy, expanding the firm’s ability to serve clients throughout North Carolina and the broader Southeast. By combining national capabilities with regional leadership, O&N is well positioned to support complex projects and foster lasting relationships in the Carolinas and beyond.

About O’Donnell & Naccarato

O’Donnell & Naccarato is an employee-owned structural engineering firm operating nationally from our offices in Florida, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. With strong experience in every major vertical construction sector, O’Donnell & Naccarato supports the entire lifecycle of a building, starting with the initial structural design to renovations and ultimately to restoration.

As a partner to design professionals, owners and institutions, our objective is to incorporate each stakeholder’s demands of form, function, schedule and budget into each engagement. O’Donnell & Naccarato is a proud Employee Stock Ownership Plan company, providing all employees the opportunity to share in the success of the firm.