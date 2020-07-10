Cell Harvesting Market Worth $324.5 Million | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cell Harvesting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period to reach $324.5 Million.

According to the new market research report “Cell Harvesting Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Application (Biopharmaceutical, Stem Cell Research), End User (Biotechnology, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institute), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Row) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

This report aims to provide insights into the global market for cell harvesting. It provides valuable information on cell harvesting type, application, and end user. Details on regional markets for these segments are also presented in this report. In addition, leading players in the market are profiled to understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Investments in Regenerative Medicine and Cell-Based Research

Growth of the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Cell harvesting is the process of harvesting cells from the culture media during upstream and downstream bio-processing. Cell harvesters are used extensively for the cell harvesting process and are compatible with a wide range of assays.

By type, the manual cell harvesters segment dominated the market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into manual and automated cell harvesters. In 2017, the manual cell harvesters segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The high share of the manual harvesters segment can be attributed to their ease of use and low price as compared to automated harvesters.

By end user, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market

In the end user, the cell harvesting market is segmented into research institutes, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. In 2017, the biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the cell harvesters market. The high share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. Biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies conduct R&D activities to develop new products for the treatment of these diseases.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

By region, the cell harvesting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe; however, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing private and government funding for stem cell research in this region and growing expansion of key market players in emerging Asian countries are some of the factors driving the APAC market.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Some of the major players operating in the cell harvesting market are PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), Scinomix (US), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part of Terumo Corporation) (Japan).