Varicose Vein Treatment Market – key players and business strategies interpreted by a new report

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Shift towards less-invasive treatment procedures, availability of advanced varicose vein treatment devices, and huge burden of varicose vein cases in North America and Europe is driving the growth of the market. Other growth factors include improving patient compliance & reliability, growing healthcare expenditure, and rapid growth in aging population.

What the Varicose Vein Treatment Market Looks Like?

The varicose vein treatment market is projected to reach to reach $289.7 million by 2021 from $207.9 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2021. In 2018, The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

This report broadly segments the Varicose Vein Treatment market into mode of treatment and products. On the basis of mode of treatment, the market is segmented into endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy, and surgical ligation/stripping. The endovenous ablation segment is expected to command the major share of the market, by mode of treatment, in 2016.

Based on type of products, the market is segmented into ablation devices, venous closure products, and surgical products. The ablation devices segment is further categorized into radiofrequency ablation devices and laser ablation devices. In 2016, the radiofrequency ablation devices segment is expected to command the major share of the ablation devices market for varicose vein treatment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=22524107

Objectives of the study are:

1. To define, describe, and forecast the market in North America and Europe on the basis of mode of treatment, products, and regions

2. To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the market in North America and Europe (drivers, restraints, 3. opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

4. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

4. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares

6. To estimate and forecast the market by mode and product in North America (U.S. and Canada) and Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

The report claims to split the Regional Scope of the Varicose Vein Treatment Market into

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Geographical growth scenario of Varicose Vein Treatment Market :

This report covers the market across two major geographies, namely, North America and Europe. In this report, the North American market is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada, while the European market is categorized into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. In 2016, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in North America and Europe.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=22524107

Leading market players and strategies adopted

The prominent players in the varicose vein treatment market include Medtronic plc (Ireland); AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.); biolitec AG (Austria); Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel); Lumenis Ltd. (Israel); Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany); Energist Group (U.K.); Eufoton s.r.l. (Italy); Vascular Solutions, Inc. (U.S.); Quanta System S.p.A. (Italy); Sciton, Inc. (U.S.); Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia); BTG plc (U.K.); and Merz Aesthetics (U.S.), among others