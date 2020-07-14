Downstream Processing Industry Growing at a CAGR of 16.4% | Business Growth Worth $22.03 Billion by 2021

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Downstream Processing Market by Technique (Separation, Concentration, Purification), Product (Chromatography Column & Resin, Filter, Single use), Application (Mab Production), End User (Contract Manufacturing Organization) – Global Forecast to 2021“, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is poised to reach USD 22.03 Billion by 2021 from USD 10.32 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse 68 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 139 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Downstream Processing Market”

The growth in the Downstream Processing Market will majorly be driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, as downstream processing steps play a significant role in providing pure and quality products. However, the high cost of instruments used in downstream processing is expected to restrain the growth of this market. On the other hand, patent expiration of blockbuster biopharmaceutical products represents significant growth opportunities for the key players in the Downstream Processing Market.

The global Downstream Processing Market is broadly segmented on the basis of technique, product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into purification, solid-liquid separation, and clarification/concentration.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=73180930

In 2016, the purification segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This largest share and the high growth is attributed to the need for highly pure biopharmaceutical products to meet the regulatory standards, as downstream purification plays a significant role in enhancing the purity and quality of products aiding the growth of the purification market.

On the basis of product, the market is broadly classified into chromatography columns and resins, filters, membrane adsorbers, single-use products, and other products (consumables and accessories). In 2016, the chromatography columns and resins segment accounted for the largest share of the Downstream Processing Market.

Columns and resins are the most important component of a chromatography system and are extensively used in the separation, recovery, and purification of components of a bioactive sample. The constant need for newer and different types of columns and resins is likely to fuel market growth.

North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global Downstream Processing Market in 2016, followed by Europe. North America is the world’s largest pharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research. Rising quality requirements have emphasized the need for advanced bioproduction technology in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific Downstream Processing Market, particularly in China, Japan, India, and South Korea, is expected to witness high growth. In addition, growth in these markets will be fueled by significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise & academic excellence.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=73180930

The Downstream Processing Market is dominated by established players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), and Danaher Corporation (U.S.).

Merck Millipore (Germany) held the top position in 2015. The company has strengthened its position in the market through the adoption of organic as well as inorganic strategies such as product launches and acquisitions. Between 2014 and 2016, the company introduced various new products in its portfolio. For instance, in April 2016, Merck Millipore launched the Mobius 1000L single-use bioreactor that delivers enhanced efficiency and ease-of-use for biopharmaceutical manufacturing workflows. However, In November 2015, Merck acquired Sigma-Aldrich (U.S.).