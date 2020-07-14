Global Laboratory filtration is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3%

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this market is driven majorly by the rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, growing demand for membrane filtration technology, increasing purity requirements in end-user segments, and growing focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals.

The global laboratory filtration market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Laboratory Filtration Market by Product (Filtration Assembly, Filter Media Accessories), Technology (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, RO), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical Company, F&B), Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12936082

Global Medical Bed Market is Segmented on:

1. Product

2. Technology

3. End User

Type

Based on product, the market is segmented into filtration media (filter papers, membrane filters, syringe and syringeless filters, filtration microplates, and other filtration media), filtration assemblies (microfiltration assemblies, reverse osmosis assemblies, ultrafiltration assemblies, vacuum filtration assemblies, and other filtration assemblies), and filtration accessories (filter holders, filter funnels, filter flasks, membrane dispensers, filter housings, cartridges, vacuum pumps, seals, and other filtration accessories).

Technology

Based on technique, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration, and nanofiltration. The microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, while the ultrafiltration segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12936082

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Geographical Growth Analysis:

The global lab filtration market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the market in North America is mainly driven by the large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology and food & beverage companies in the region, the presence of a well-established healthcare market, and the stringent regulatory scenario in the pharmaceutical industry.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius Ag (Germany), 3M Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Avantor, Inc (US), GVS S.p.A (Italy), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), AMD Manufacturing, Inc. (Canada), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Cole-Parmer (US), AQUAPORIN A/S (Denmark), and Sterlitech Corporation (US).