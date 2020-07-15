360quadrants Releases Top 15 Facial Recognition Solutions In 2020

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Facial recognition is a biometric software category that mathematically maps the facial attributes of a person and stores the data as a ‘faceprint.’ To verify an individual’s identity, the software uses deep learning algorithms to compare a live capture or digital image to the stored faceprint. Facial recognition enables any individual to be recognized by matching the picture of the person with the one registered in the database, thereby offering a high degree of security. Facial recognition technology utilizes different product styles, such as 2D facial recognition, 3D facial recognition, and thermal facial recognition.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Facial Recognition Solutions to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants are generated post-analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Facial Recognition Solutions market. 360Quadrants also lists the top 15 Best Facial Recognition Solutions.

360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant. 360Quadrants conducts in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendors for their requirements.

Facial Recognition Solutions Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants covers 15 companies evaluated in the Facial Recognition Solution Leaders space, which will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.

3M Company, NEC, IDEMIA, Aware, and Gemalto have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy.

Ayonix, Cognitec Systems, Crossmatch, and Visage Technologies have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios and innovative business strategies with which they are able to set new trends in the market.

KeyLemon, Daon, nViso, Animetrics, FaceFirst, Neurotechnology, Kairos, Techno Brain, Griaule Biometrics, Aurora Computer Services, Imagus Technology, Fulcrum Biometrics, and Face-Six have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies which help them in having consistent growth.

Herta Security, Megvii Inc, and Innovatrics have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they are largely dependent on their competitive R&D activities.

360Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360quadrants the Top Facial Recognition Solutions Companies performed & rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Facial Recognition Solution market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Digital Transformation Software, Cloud Computing Software, and Access Control Software.

