Siloxane Market: Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments with Sales and Revenue Insights

Siloxane is unstable organosilicon compound that contains recurrent silicon-oxygen bonds in linear or cyclic forms. Siloxanes are also used to make silicones in varies shapes and forms. It can be in the form of solid, semi-viscous, liquid or oil. Siloxane’s characteristics like mobility, durability, gas permeability, moisture resistance and inertness make it ideal for industrial use. Sealants, adhesives, hygiene products, coatings, medical devices and food contact materials are some of the popular industrial applications of Siloxane.

Fact.MR report indicates that global siloxane market will experience a rapid growth in forecast period 2019-2027 and will exceed US$ 25Bn evaluation by 2027. The market is anticipated to produce 3000 thousand tons of Siloxane by the end of the forecast period.

Siloxane is active component of low-calorie food products

Traditionally, Siloxane products were limited to developed countries but the focus has shifted towards developing nations. Many factors like economic development, rise in income levels and improved living standards in developing nations have develop a market for siloxane products. Sealant, adhesive and lubricant segment drives the global siloxane market. Some other prominent Siloxane applications include biomedical implants and electrical wire insulation. Food and cosmetics industry also propels global siloxane market. Generally, siloxane is used in low-calorie food products like salad dressings, potato chips and mayonnaise to improve its looks and texture. Personal care industry exploits siloxane as solvent in hair care and skin care range of products as they are odorless and cause least skin irritation. Increase in consumption of health care products gives a healthy growth to the global market of silicones and siloxane.

Asia Pacific leads

Siloxane market is lately experiencing lack of investment that curtails overall siloxane production. Elastomer manufacturers are the hard hit segment as siloxane serves as basis of silicone elastomer and its scarcity will have inverse effect on the elastomer production. Siloxane copolymer lubricant segment is experiencing shortage of major players compelling them to steer their R&D and product development programs to generate business and gain major market share. Stake holders are introducing custom products in various segments to gain greater penetration in market. Reduced production of siloxane has shot ups its cost which creates price issues for the manufacturers and end-users. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Wacker A.G. and Sun Chemical Corp. are few of the prominent companies that increased price of their siloxane products.

Major regions in global siloxane market are Asia Pacific, Europe and North America where Asia pacific dominates the market. Developing nations such as India and China utilize siloxane lubricants in metal processing and lubricant industries to make Asia-pacific a primary siloxane market. Amongst all the nations, China dominates Asia-Pacific siloxane market due to its large manufacturing presence in medical devices, elastomers and electronics.

Limited number of manufacturers in siloxane market are revamping their product strategies to gain high returns. Dow Chemical Company has adopted a new investment plan to accelerate siloxane production with installation of a new siloxane polymer plant. Wacker Chemie is another giant that is adding 250000 metric tons to its existing capacity in Germany.

