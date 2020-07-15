GrainCorp (Australia) , Groupe Soufflet (France) and Boortmalt (Belgium) are the Major Player in the Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market

Chicago, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The malt extracts and ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for beer has majorly been driving the market for malt extracts and ingredients. Factors such as their use as a sweetening agent and their ability to raise and soften the dough have propelled their use in various applications in the food & beverage industry.

The key players in this market include GrainCorp (Australia), Malteurop (France), Rahr Corporation (US), Boortmalt (Belgium), and Groupe Soufflet (France). New product launches, expansions & investments, and partnerships were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the malt extracts and ingredients market. These strategies were adopted by the key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios. Some of the other players in the malt extracts and ingredients market are Maltproducts (US), Maltexco (Chile), Holland Malt (Netherlands), Barmalt (India), IREKS (Germany), Muntons PLC (US), Simpsons (UK), Viking Malt (Finland), Agraria (Argentina), Puremalt (Scotland), Cerex (The Netherlands), EDME Ltd. (England) Imperial Malt(India), Diastatische Producten (The Netherland), and Laihian Mallas (Finland).

GrainCorp (Australia) is one of the major players in the global malt extracts and ingredients market. It is one of the leading manufacturers of malt extracts and ingredients globally. It operates in almost all the major markets through various agreements and subsidiaries. With the increase in the craft brewery, the demand for specialty malt has increased. GrainCorp provides a variety of specialty malt extracts and ingredients of premium quality to cater to the needs of craft brewers and microbreweries.

Groupe Soufflet (France) is another major player in the malt extracts and ingredients market. It is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of malt extracts and ingredients globally. It is based out of France, having eight maltries in the country. The organization is constantly working on expanding its capacity and on meeting the increased demand from all across the globe. To expand its production capacity and capture the market in East Africa, Soufflet established a malthouse in Ethiopia. Through this strategy, the company aimed at developing the regional industry.

Boortmalt (Belgium), a subsidiary of Axereal, is one of the leading players in the market. They mainly produce and distribute malt-based products in Europe as well as all across other geographies, as well. It is continuously working on expanding its capacity and market share via different strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, and investments. Axereal, on behalf of Boortmalt, recently acquired the malt business of Cargill (US). Apart from this, they have established a malting tower in Belgium, which provides an important global presence to Boortmalt.

The use of malt extracts and ingredients in food applications to remain high during the forecast period

The food application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high preference of malts as a natural sweetener. They are mainly used in baked goods, bread, cookies, bagels, rolls, pretzels, pizza crusts, biscuits, crackers, and several snacks. Apart from bakery, they are also used in the confectionery sector for the preparation of malted milk balls, chocolates, and candies.

Malt ingredients are also used in the manufacturing of mixes of several food options, such as waffles, sauces, pancakes, soups, gravies, muffins and cakes, breakfast cereals, baby food, granola, popcorn, energy bars, ice cream cones, baked beans, table syrups, toppings, yogurt, frozen foods, and peanut butter.

With the increasing demand for craft beer, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the malt extracts and ingredients market in 2020

The changing lifestyle and increasing buying power of consumers have increased the demand for malt extracts and ingredients. The growth of the region is owing to the increasing production of craft beer and the rising acceptance of convenience foods among consumers due to their hectic lifestyles. Also, the inclination of the millennial population toward natural food additives and natural sweeteners drives the Asia Pacific malt-based food market, which, in turn, is driving the demand for global malt extracts and ingredients. In recent years, the rise in innovation in various applications has increased the market’s horizon. This factor is also expected to propel the market growth.

This report includes a study of the development strategies adopted by the leading companies. The scope of this report consists of a detailed study of malt extract and ingredient manufacturers, such as Groupe Soufflet (France), Muntons PLC (US), Viking Malt (Finland), Diastatische Producten (The Netherlands), Laihian Mallas (Finland), Rahr corporations (US), Graincorp Limited (Australia), Malteurop Group (France), Maltexco (Chile), Malt products (US), and Holland Malt (Netherlands).

