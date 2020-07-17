COVID-19 Pandemic to Open New Avenues for Global Auto Infotainment Market Growth, Predicts Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading market research entity that, with its primary and secondary research mechanisms can bring a tectonic shift in the growth rate of the Auto Infotainment market. Fact.MR leads the way of your business toward success through the help of exceptional market leaders and experts having diverse experience in the Auto Infotainment market. A punctilious analysis of the various parameters of the Auto Infotainment market across the forecast period of 2017 to 2026 assists the market stakeholder to design growth strategies accordingly.

According to the scrutinous analysis of the Auto Infotainment market by Fact.MR analysts, the global Auto Infotainment market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period. The commendable research and development initiatives led by the key players of the Auto Infotainment market will assure notable growth opportunities. Support from the government through favorable regulatory policies will also create ripples of growth across the Auto Infotainment market.

In this Auto Infotainment market study, the following years are considered to project the market prospects:

History Year: 2012 – 2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2026

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2026

The regional segmentation of the Auto Infotainment market is done as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

On the basis of product types, the Auto Infotainment market report offers insight into major

adoption trends for the following segments:

Entertainment System

Connectivity System

Driver Assistance System

Key end-users covered in the study include:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

High Commercial Vehicle

Companies profiled in the report are:

HARMAN International

DENSO CORPORATION

FUJITSU TEN LIMITED

Delphi Automotive LLP.

