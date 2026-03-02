Asia’s Leading Home & Lifestyle Sourcing Platform CDATF 2026 Opens Doors to Southeast Asian Buyers This July

SHANGHAI, China, 2026-03-02 — /EPR Network/ — As Southeast Asia strengthens its position in global trade and retail distribution, sourcing efficiency and diversified supply chains have become key priorities for regional buyers. The China Daily-use Articles Trade Fair (CDATF) will return from July 23–25, 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), offering Southeast Asian importers and retailers’ direct access to China’s competitive manufacturing ecosystem.

Recognized as one of Asia’s most established B2B sourcing events for homeware and lifestyle products, CDATF 2026 will feature 3,500+ exhibitors across 200,000 square meters, attracting an estimated 110,000 professional buyers from over 70 countries and regions, with strong participation expected from ASEAN markets.

More than 95% of exhibitors are verified source factories with OEM/ODM capabilities, enabling buyers to work directly with manufacturers and optimize procurement costs, an increasingly important factor for distributors, supermarket chains, e-commerce sellers, and private-label brands across Southeast Asia.

Product Categories Aligned with ASEAN Retail Demand

The exhibition presents a comprehensive product portfolio including Kitchenware & Cookware, Drinkware & Containers, Cleaning & Bathroom Essentials, Storage & Organization, Home Textiles, Disposable Products, Smart Appliances & Electronics, and Lifestyle & Gift Products. These categories closely match high-growth retail segments in the Southeast Asian markets where urbanization and rising middle-class consumption continue to drive demand for quality yet affordable household goods.

Flexible OEM/ODM for Growing Brands

Exhibitors demonstrate strong R&D capacity, scalable production, and international compliance standards. Suppliers offer flexible MOQs suitable for market testing, custom packaging for regional retail formats, sustainable material options, and trend-driven product development. Such flexibility is particularly valuable for Southeast Asian SMEs and fast-growing e-commerce brands seeking differentiation without overextending inventory risk.

Efficient Sourcing Experience

CDATF enhances buyer efficiency through digital pre-matching tools, structured exhibitor zoning, and onsite business matchmaking. Interpretation support and guided sourcing tours further facilitate productive negotiations for international visitors.

As supply chain strategies continue evolving under the “China + ASEAN” framework, CDATF serves as a strategic sourcing bridge—helping regional buyers shorten procurement cycles, manage costs, and build stable manufacturing partnerships.

