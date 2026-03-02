Franchise Voice Launches 2026 Top 100 Franchise Influencers

Ontario, Canada, 2026-03-02 — /EPR Network/ — Franchise Voice has announced the launch of the 2026 Franchise Voice Top 100 Franchise Influencers, an annual recognition program honoring professionals who demonstrate measurable leadership and sustained impact within the franchising industry across the United States and Canada.

The program recognizes individuals whose work contributes to franchise development, brand growth, operational performance, and industry education. Eligible professionals include founders, chief executives, franchise development leaders, marketing strategists, multi-unit operators, consultants, brokers, and educators active within the North American franchise sector.

Selections will be reviewed through an independent evaluation process that includes input from a panel of 10 industry-recognized judges with experience across franchise development, operations, marketing, and brand leadership. Nominees will be assessed based on professional achievements, industry contributions, leadership roles, and overall influence within the franchising community. The program is structured to prioritize sustained industry impact rather than short-term visibility metrics.

“Franchising continues to play a significant role in business ownership and economic growth across North America,” said Kabir Chaudhry, Founder & President of Franchise Voice. “This initiative is designed to recognize professionals whose leadership and contributions help strengthen franchise systems and support long-term industry advancement.”

Nominations for the 2026 ranking are currently open and may be submitted directly or through peer recommendations. The nomination period will close on April 15, 2026. Final honorees will be announced later this year.

Individuals selected for the 2026 Top 100 will receive formal industry recognition, digital credentials, and visibility through Franchise Voice publication channels.

Full program details and nomination criteria are available at:

https://franchisevoice.com/top-franchise-influencers/

About Franchise Voice

Franchise Voice is a North American franchise marketplace and media platform providing industry insights, educational resources, and professional recognition programs for franchisors and franchise leaders across the United States and Canada.

Media Contact:

Franchise Voice

Email: info@franchisevoice.com

Website: https://franchisevoice.com