3D Medical Imaging Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2028

17th July 2020 – The global 3D Medical Imaging Market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the prevalence of chronic diseases and significant investment by government as well as private players for drug discovery and drug developments. Additionally, growing demand for advanced diagnostic facilities is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Globally, 3D medical imaging market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of 3D medical imaging.

Other factors such as accelerated drug discovery & research, and development of advanced diagnostic techniques are expected to boost growth of the 3D medical imaging market in both developed and developing economies across the globe. Furthermore, growing popularity of kinetic research instead of fixed cellular analysis is predicted to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

Increasing collaboration among private market players and various research institutes & universities to produce new innovative products and co-develop advanced imaging techniques are expected to drive market growth in the years to come. In addition, rise in the number of mergers, acquisitions and partnerships by industry players in order to strengthen their market position in the 3D medical imaging industry and generate additional revenue are expected to fuel market growth in the upcoming years as well.

Advent of 3D imaging has led to revolution in optical imaging technology. 3D imaging technology offer an improved images on 2D platform. 3D imaging is gaining traction in healthcare over the past few years owing to the improved imaging and better viewing experience.

The 3D medical imaging market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the application type such as oncology, cardiology and orthopedic. Oncology segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of 3D medical imaging systems in oncology segment is attributed to the rising product penetration in newer market segment has also witnessed substantial growth.

Leading players of 3D Medical Imaging including:

Esaote S.p.A. (Italy)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Intrasense SA (France)

Materialise NV (Belgium)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Samsung Medison America, Inc. (USA)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (Germany)

Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

