Ligation Devices Market 2033: Applications Across Medical Specialties

The global ligation devices market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2033. Market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures and the growing shift toward minimally invasive techniques.

Demand for ligation devices continues to rise due to the increasing volume of gastrointestinal, gynecological, urological, and cardiac surgeries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population aged 60 years and older is expected to hit 2 billion by 2050, marking a major demographic transition that will significantly increase the need for surgical interventions. With the rising demand for endoscopic procedures, the market is poised for considerable growth throughout the forecast period.

The surge in surgical procedures remains a critical growth factor. As global healthcare systems expand their surgical capabilities, the number of surgeries performed continues to grow. The American College of Surgeons reports that approximately 50 million surgical procedures are carried out annually in the United States, with a strong shift toward minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). This shift directly influences the rising adoption of ligation devices used across key specialties such as gastrointestinal, gynecological, and urological surgery.

Technological advancements also play a pivotal role in driving the market. Innovations in materials and automation have enhanced the accuracy and performance of ligation devices. Robotic-assisted ligation equipment used in laparoscopic procedures has shown reduced complication rates and shorter recovery times compared to traditional surgical methods. Furthermore, the development of advanced biocompatible materials—such as those used in absorbable sutures and clips—has broadened the scope of ligation device applications. These continuous advancements are improving surgical outcomes and expanding the adoption of ligation devices across various medical fields.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest share of the global ligation devices market at 42.9% in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share within the North American market.

By product, the accessories segment dominated with over 69.4% market share in 2024.

By application, the gastrointestinal and abdominal surgery segment led with a 29.3% revenue share in 2024.

By procedure type, minimally invasive surgery (MIS) accounted for 80.1% of the market in 2024.

By end use, hospitals held the largest share at 70.2% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.6 Billion

USD 1.6 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 3.0 Billion

USD 3.0 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 7.1%

7.1% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Ligation Devices Company Insights

The market is highly competitive, with major players such as Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. leading through strategies like product innovation, mergers, acquisitions, and geographic expansion. Companies continue to invest in research and development to meet evolving clinical demands and broaden their global presence.

Key Ligation Devices Companies

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

B. Braun SE

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

Conclusion

The ligation devices market is set for steady growth through 2033, supported by increasing surgical volumes, a rapidly aging population, and the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Continued technological advancements—especially in robotic-assisted systems, automation, and biocompatible materials—will further enhance surgical precision and recovery outcomes. As hospitals and surgical centers expand their capabilities, the demand for reliable and advanced ligation devices will continue to strengthen. North America remains the leading market, while Asia Pacific is positioned to experience the fastest growth over the coming years.