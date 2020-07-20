New Book by Linda Casebeer: Charm and Strange

Posted on 2020-07-20 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

New York City, NY, 2020-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Linda Casebeer Charm and Strange hitting stores everywhere now.

“Amazingly insightful and inspiring poetry collection! Linda Casebeer is a master poet. Charm and Strange gives a reader great comfort and peace in a chaotic world we live in. Finding and expressing “the lyrical beauty of the unknown and mysterious” is what she does the best…’’ (Editor)

Linda Casebeer has worked for many years as a medical education researcher. Her poems have appeared in journals such as Slant, Earth’s Daughters, Chest, Hospital Drive, Pinyon, Crab Orchard Review, Canary, The Big Window Review, Bones, The Raven’s Perch. She has published one collection of poems, The Last Eclipsed Moon, from Cherry Grove Collections in 2008. She lives with her husband, writer, and literature professor emeritus, Edwin Casebeer, in Birmingham, Alabama. They have five children. They have published one novel together, The Canary Room.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!