Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market worth $8.9 billion by 2023

Pune, India , 2020-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Product (Aseptic Packaging, Blister, Strip, Bottle, Tube, Cartoning, Case Packer, Wrapping Machine, Palletizing, Labeling & Serialization), Type (Tablet, Powder, Cream, Syrup, Aerosol) – Global Forecast to 2023″,The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 6.2 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The major factors driving the growth of this market largely driven by the growth in the generic and biopharmaceutical markets, the growing need for flexible and integrated packaging equipment, the increase in offshore pharmaceutical manufacturing, growing contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, and the introduction of regulatory standards on packaging & stringent norms against counterfeit products. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a shift toward the use of biopharmaceuticals and biological drugs. This has led to an increased demand for innovative packages.

Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=19845828

By product, the primary packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

Based on product, the market is divided into primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labeling and serialization equipment. The primary packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share in the pharmacetuical packaging equipment market. The ease of handling and shelving of pharmaceuticals after primary packaging, development of novel forms of drug delivery and biopharmaceuticals (stimulating the need for innovation in primary packaging), and the increasing number of regulatory norms and quality control criteria have contributed to the largest share of primary packaging equipment in pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.

Liquid packaging equipment segment will witness the highest growth in the market, by type

Based on type, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into liquid, solid, semi-solid, and other packaging equipment. The liquid packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the transition toward new biopharmaceutical compounds (leading to the production of increasingly complex formulations), rising incidence of eye disorders, and development of novel drug delivery systems have increased the demand for novel packaging, such as automated and integrated packaging lines. In addition, the demand for specialized packaging equipment.

Europe, the largest regional market for pharmaceutical packaging equipment

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in 2018, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. The presence of a large number of pharmaceutical packaging equipment manufacturing companies, growing generics market, and rising geriatric population (and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases), rising demand for technologically sophisticated and high-efficacy equipment, such as flexible and integrated packaging lines, is another important driver for the growth of the European pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. Moreover, the presence of a stringent regulatory scenario in Europe and the rising importance of packaging in improving the brand appeal of products are responsible for the large share of the European pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.

Speak To Analyst :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=19845828

The prominent players in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are Robert Bosch (Germany), IMA (Italy), Marchesini Group (Italy), Körber (Germany), MG2 (Italy), Uhlmann Group (Germany), Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies (US), Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Machinery (US), Romaco Holding (Germany), Bausch + Ströbel (Germany), OPTIMA Packaging Group (Germany), ACG Worldwide (India), Coesia (Italy), and MULTIVAC Group (Germany).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com