Latest mobile app trends that are transforming the industry

Bengaluru, India, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile phones and apps have transformed the daily lives of people across the globe. Users perform all activities right from waking up with mobile alarms to watching the news and ordering daily essentials with smartphone apps. The process is so smooth that all the tasks are carried seamlessly without any stress to the users. Due to this, the mobile app development industry is getting opportunities to evolve to innovate constantly. Advancements in technology, demand from customers, and other related elements have a big impact on the varying mobile app trends. With the outbreak of Corona-virus, the dependency on mobile apps has been highly increased. Due to the imposed lock-downs to curb the spread and fear of infection has made people unwilling to step out of their homes. The supply of essentials, healthcare appointments, etc has increased like never before with the help of mobile apps. Therefore, being up to date with the latest trends is very essential for the success of businesses in the industry.

Below are some of the trends which will determine the future of mobile application development.

On-demand apps:

On-demand apps have become an essential aspect of people across the globe. People are using them to book a taxi, order food, shopping, and many other reasons. They are successfully fulfilling the necessities of people in their routine lives. This trend has transformed to be a key aspect in the modern world with plenty of opportunities in the on-demand app sector. The high demand and success of such apps have captured the attention of app owners. Reliable mobile app development companies are offering efficient services to aid in earning significant profits for business owners.

Internet of Things:

IoT has been in the market from the past few years but the entry of mobile apps across diverse sectors has provided high opportunities for the Internet of Things. Many mobile operations are simplified with the use of IoT in specific businesses. Industries such as education and e-commerce are utilising the IoT to infuse innovation. It aids in connecting the organisational elements while promoting modernisation in the platform. Mobile phones are being developed to offer more convenience and swiftness to the users to increase the use of IoT in any platform.

Wearable Devices:

Wearable devices have been trending uphill in recent years as people are using trackers, smartwatches, and fitness bands in their daily lives. The smartphone-connected network has given rise to modern technologies of wearable devices like jewellery, health sensors, clothes, and many more. The rise of these gadgets has enabled similar communication with mobile apps to offer useful information inventively. This will provide a diverse range of services and advanced products in fitness, healthcare, fashion, sports sector. Hence, Wearable devices linked to smartphone apps will impact the future trends of mobile application development.

Block chain:

Block chain is an innovative technology that has transformed the manner of using the currency. It has revolutionised the link in technical and financial worlds with exciting advancements. Block chain dependent software and clever conventions are the major elements of the block chain technology system. Experienced and reliable mobile app development companies are leveraging these improvements to get the complete use of block chain software. Many leading businesses and start-ups are making use of these technologies to enhance their systems to aid them with finance-related elements.

Artificial Intelligence:

Artificial Intelligence is a highly trending technology aspect across every part of the globe. It has been in news especially in the past decade with its advancements and the trend is up surging constantly. Major inventions are happening in Artificial Intelligence technology and its involvement in smartphone apps has sparked many changes in the industry. Apps are including all the major advancements in the technological field with the addition of energy, time, and money in an exclusive manner. The inclusion of Artificial Intelligence in smartphone apps can make them smarter and have a big impact on enhancing the performance of the apps at all stages. Artificial Intelligence has all the potential to improve both front end and back end user experience. This trend is being adopted by many business owners to enhance their process and user experience.

M-Commerce:

Currently, the majority of customers are using digital UPI payments such as Apple pay or Google pay instead of credit or Debit cards. This activity has given high encouragement to m-commerce. Industry experts stress the rise of these trends in mobile purchases next year with the use of m-commerce from a large portion of consumers. Due to this pattern, developers are keen on building mobile apps that can push money transactions without the need for credit or debit cards. Added with the wearable devices that can use m-commerce payments, it will transform the industry into the next level. Along with the use of these wearable devices for predictive analytics and collection of data, they have a huge role in the usage of m-commerce.

Enterprise apps:

The major goal of the enterprise mobile app is to aid a company in reorganising, modernise, and supervise key business processes accordingly. The key scope of these apps is application, security and financial management, and smartphone management services. They have the potential to nurture in getting opportunities and finally meet a diverse range of mobile management requirements. It will cater to all modern operating systems on all types of mobile phones and PCs. Enterprise apps possess all the capabilities of the collaboration of various mobile management, security, and relative app technologies.

Beacon Technology

Beacon technology has been employed by multiple sectors such as healthcare, retail, hospitality, etc. Beacons can add innovative features to help in the betterment of any kind of mobile application. Even though beacons were used in mobile apps in 2013, there are many advancements to this technology in the past couple of years. It is very useful in knowing the customer behaviour while buying by detecting the amount of time spent in a specific place. The app can notify the user and stimulate a sale associated with those products. These beacon-built notifications are aiding multiple types of businesses to associate with their customer’s inappropriate way. This technology will ultimately enhance the buyer experience from the mobile app by adding a unique way of marketing in close locations. We are observing them highly in the form of mobile payments, airport assistants, individual beacons, and many more. Beacons could also help offer more customised virtual tours with a safe and smooth data sharing.

Conclusion:

There is a wide range of apps present and getting added daily on the Apple store, Google Play, Windows store, etc. Hence it important to choose wisely if you are planning to build any kind of app. Above are all the mobile app development trends that will drive the mobile app sector swiftly. Business owners must be up-to-date with the modern mobile app trends to stay ahead in the competition. Mobile app development is a rapidly evolving industry that needs the association of business owners with experienced and reliable mobile app development companies. They will help you in understanding the market values and guide you to adapt an appropriate technology in your specific niche.