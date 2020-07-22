TOP 20 VIRTUAL MACHINE SOFTWARE COMPANIES – BY 360QUADRANTS

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — A virtual machine is a software computer similar to a physical computer, that runs an operating system and applications. The virtual machine is consisting of a set of specifications and configuration files and is supported by the physical resources of a host. Every virtual machine has virtual devices that offer the same functionality as physical hardware and have added benefits in terms of portability, manageability, and security. Virtual machines are developed to perform specific tasks that are risky to perform in a host environment, such as accessing virus-infected data and testing operating systems. Since the virtual machine is sandboxed from the rest of the system, the software inside the virtual machine cannot interfere with the host computer.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on virtual machine software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has ALTARO SOFTWARE, MICROSOFT, QEMU, V2 Cloud Solutions, and VEEAM SOFTWARE sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post-analysis of companies (product maturity and company maturity). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in virtual machine software. 360Quadrants also list the 20 best companies in the virtual machine software space.

QUADRANT HIGHLIGHTS

25 companies offering Best Virtual machine software were analyzed of which top 20 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

ALTARO SOFTWARE, MICROSOFT, QEMU, V2 Cloud Solutions, VEEAM SOFTWARE, Oracle, and VMWARE have been identified as visionary leaders as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy.

JOYENT INC, Nanosystems, MICRO FOCUS, and VMLITE have been identified as innovators as it has focused product portfolios, but a mediocre business strategy in virtual machine software space.

WISPER, CHERRY SERVERS, LAYERSTACK, and NEVERFAIL have been recognized as dynamic differentiators as they have strong business strategies, but a weaker product offering as compared to other market players.

AHSAY, CLOUDSHARE, FUMARII TECHNOLOGIES, Enter, and SYNOLOGY, have been identified as emerging companies as they have a niche product offering but a poor business strategy.

360Quadrants conducts in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyses the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

360 Scoring Methodology

Top Companies in virtual machine software will be rated using the following methodology –

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 30+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Top Virtual machine software. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors (Competitors) The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor). After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt the US $6.3 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Digital transformation Software, Cloud computing Software and Access Control Software.

