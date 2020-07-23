Spark Plug Market Application Estimates | Trend Analysis and Size Overview | Research

Global Spark Plug Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global Spark Plug Market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the rising use of iridium material in new engine models. Spark plugs are the devices that deliver electric current from ignition system to combustion compartment in the car. Being a small electrical component, it is directly linked to the engine. They survive extreme pressure and heat within the car cylinders and efficiently burn off deposits from fuel additions to other pollutants.

Key Players:

  • NGK Spark Plugs
  • Bosch
  • Federal-Mogul
  • Denso
  • Autolite 

Growth Drivers: 

The factors driving the market are comprise a fleet of automobiles due to significant demand for automobiles worldwide and promising government policies. In addition, increasing demand for LPG/CNG and petrol automobiles is impelling the demand for spark plugs, thereby boosting the market growth. However, increasing consumers’ inclination for electric vehicles is expected to hamper the growth of market in the years to come. The increased demand for spark plugs by OEMs in different regions of the world is on the rise. This trend is expected to grow in future as well.

Market Segment: 

Report contents include

  • Analysis of the spark plug market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
  • Historical data and forecast
  • Regional analysis including growth estimates
  • Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
  • Profiles on spark plug including products, sales/revenues, and market position
  • Market structure, market drivers and restraints. 

Key regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Regional Insights: 

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market owing to increasing number of automobiles in emerging economies like Thailand, Singapore, China and India. Moreover, North India is predicted to generate rising demand for spark plugs in future due to the presence of leading manufacturers like BMW, Maruti Suzuki, Ford, Hero MotoCorp, Mitsubishi and TVS Motors.

