Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is projected to register a moderate 52.4% CAGR in the forecast period.

Northbrook, IL 60062, Country, 2020-Jul-24 — According to a research report “Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market by Component, Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), End-User (Telecom Operators & Enterprises), Use Case (LTE, Volte, & VoWiFi; BWA, IoT & M2M, MPN & MVNO), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the Virtualized EPC market size is expected to grow from USD 968.9 Million in 2017 to USD 7,975.3 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 52.4% during the forecast period. Savings in Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and Operational Expenditure (OpEx), increasing Long-Term Evolution (LTE) mobile subscribers across the globe, and growing network infrastructure across the globe are some of the factors driving the growth of the Virtualized EPC market.

North America is expected to have the largest market size; Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global Virtualized EPC market during the forecast period. The region is the biggest market for vEPC solution providers due to the presence of big telecom giants. Mobile operators are rolling out new use cases using their networks such as (Internet of Things) IoT, Machine to machine (M2M), and wireless broadbands. The US government has planned to rollout Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band for private operators and enterprises in 2018, which will act as a catalyst for the growth of vEPC solution in the enterprises segment.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile operators in the countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China are the early adopters of the vEPC solution. The operators have implemented virtualized network components on their network for Voice over LTE (VoLTE), IoT, and M2M communication. Majority of operators and enterprises in the APAC region are still using traditional EPC solution, which is expected to shift towards vEPC solutions.

Key players in the Virtualized EPC market include Affirmed Networks (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies (China), Mavenir (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Athonet (Italy), Cisco Systems (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), and the key innovators includes ExteNet Systems (US), Telrad Networks (Israel), and Core Network Dynamics (Germany).

Ericsson (Sweden) is one of the leading providers of vEPC solutions and services. The company’s major business segments include networks, global services, and support solutions. It follows inorganic growth strategies to serve reputed clients across the globe and mark their presence in the respective regional markets. For instance, in November 2017, Ericsson partnered with Telefónica Chile to deploy Ericsson’s Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) solution, including vEPC, virtual Authentication Authorization and Accounting (AAA), Virtual IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), and NFV Infrastructure (NFVi) to virtualize their network function.

Mavenir (Brocade) is another leading provider of vEPC solutions and services. The company offers 5G-equipped, software-centered solution for CSPs, enterprises, and application providers. It also provides cloud-based NFV and SDN solutions. The company adopts partnership and acquisition strategies to expand their customer base and mark their presence in the respective regional markets. For instance, in July 2017, Mavenir acquired Brocade’s vEPC business line and all related intellectual properties, such as, Research and Development (R&D) facility in Mumbai, India; 22 granted and pending patents; and associated customer support and maintenance contracts. The company offers its vEPC solution in various use cases such as, Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), Internet of Things (IoT), private LTE, public safety LTE, fixed LTE, and, Narrowband-IoT Dedicated Core Networks (NB-IoT DCNs).

