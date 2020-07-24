The Global Oryzenin Market is Projected to Reach $198.25 million by 2022

The oryzenin market stood at USD 79.36 million in 2015; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2016, to reach USD 198.25 million by 2022. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for rice protein due to its functional properties, growth in consumption of plant protein, cost-effectiveness of plant protein as compared to animal protein, and the increasing awareness among consumers towards the importance of protein.

Oryzenin Market by Type (Isolates, Concentrates), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, Sports & Energy Nutrition, Dairy Alternatives, Beverages), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

The base year considered for the study is 2015 and the forecast period is from 2016 to 2022. The main objective of the report is to define, segment, and project the global market size for oryzenin on the basis of type, application, form, and region. It also helps to understand the structure of the oryzenin market by identifying its various segments. The other objectives include analyzing the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and providing a competitive landscape of market trends, analyzing the macro- and micro-indicators of this market, and projecting the size of the oryzenin market and its submarkets, in terms of value as well as volume.

This report is targeted at the existing stakeholders in the industry, which include the following:

Supply side: Oryzenin manufacturers, suppliers, formulators, traders, distributors, and suppliers

Demand side: Plant protein manufacturers, food processing industries, whey producers, large sports drink manufacturing companies, and researchers

Regulatory side: Organizations such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ)

Key participants in the oryzenin market are manufacturers, oryzenin manufacturers, distributors & suppliers, associations and industry bodies, and end users. The key players profiled include Axiom Foods, Inc. (US), AIDP Inc. (US), RiceBran Technologies (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), and BENEO GmbH (Germany). The other players of the oryzenin market are Ribus, Inc. (US), Green Labs LLC (US), Golden Grain Group Limited (China), Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), and Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd. (China).