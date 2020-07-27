CashCo Pawn Shop Named One of 2020 Top Shops by Pawn Leaders Magazine

SAN DIEGO, CA., 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — CashCo Pawn Shop, dedicated to serving the financial needs of the community through pawning, buying, selling and appraising, was recently named one of Pawn Leaders Magazine’s 2020 Top Shops. The Top Shops list recognizes 20 pawn shops throughout the U.S. that have made an impact on the pawnbroking industry.

Pawn Leaders Magazine serves the largest audience in the pawn industry and highlights leadership, strategy and marketing within the industry. Readers voted for the best pawn shops for the first annual Top Shops list.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the best pawn shops in the country,” said Moris Adato, president of CashCo Pawn Shop and member of the California Pawnbrokers Association board of directors. “By continuing to provide access to cash through pawn loans, we aim to help alleviate some of the financial burdens both consumers and small business owners are currently facing.”

CashCo Pawn has been a trusted source for short- and long-term financing in San Diego for over 18 years. CashCo Pawn currently has two locations in San Diego and is the first certified “green” pawn shop in America.

For more information, visit CashCoPawn.com

###

About CashCo Pawn Shop

CashCo Pawn Shop provides financial services that help lift financial burdens through unparalleled customer service and community involvement. As the leading San Diego County pawn shop, CashCo Pawn Shop serves the financial needs of the community through pawning, buying, selling and appraising. For more information, visit CashCoPawn.com