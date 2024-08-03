The History of the Pillow. From Ancient Innovations to Modern Day Breakthrough

Warwick, RI, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Some take pillows for granted. Few know the rich history of pillows. Even fewer know of the modern day breakthrough in pillow design and performance.

The founders of the Spherehead Pillow offer a historic perspective.

They also pose a remedy for back and side sleepers. The round and scooped out, patented Spherehead Pillow offers a unique physical shape and physical benefits. The innovative and patented Spherehead Pillow cradles and supports the head and neck, promotes alignment of the spine, and allows flexibility of sleeping positions.

Pillows, a staple in homes around the world today, have a rich history that spans millennia and crosses numerous cultures. This humble object, essential for a good night’s sleep, has evolved significantly in both form and function since its inception.

Ancient Beginnings

The earliest known pillows date back to ancient Mesopotamia around 7,000 BC. Unlike the soft, plush pillows we know today, these were made from stone. Used primarily by the wealthy, these stone pillows were designed to elevate the head, preventing insects from crawling into the ears, mouth, and nose during sleep. Additionally, they were believed to have spiritual significance, offering protection against evil spirits.

Egyptian and Chinese Contributions

In ancient Egypt, pillows were similarly hard, crafted from materials like stone or wood. They were often ornately decorated and placed in tombs to protect the head of the deceased, which was considered the seat of life.

The Chinese, around 1,000 BC, also used hard pillows, made from materials such as jade, porcelain, wood, and bronze. These pillows were not only a symbol of status but were also believed to have health benefits, promoting proper blood circulation and deterring demons from disturbing the sleeper.

Greek and Roman Innovations

The Greeks and Romans were among the first to introduce softer pillows filled with materials like feathers, straw, and reeds. These innovations marked a shift towards prioritizing comfort and support during sleep, a concept that would continue to evolve throughout history.

Middle Ages and the Renaissance

During the Middle Ages in Europe, pillows became less common, particularly among the lower classes, who viewed them as a symbol of luxury and decadence. However, the Renaissance period saw a resurgence in their popularity, with increased attention to comfort and the development of more varied and improved stuffing materials.

Industrial Revolution and Modern Era

The Industrial Revolution brought significant advancements in pillow manufacturing. Mass production techniques allowed pillows to become more widely available and affordable. The introduction of new materials, such as cotton, down, and eventually synthetic fibers, further enhanced the comfort and accessibility of pillows.

Contemporary Innovations

Today, the pillow industry is a multi-billion dollar market, with a vast array of options tailored to individual preferences and needs. Memory foam, latex, and gel-infused pillows are just a few of the innovations designed to provide better support, align the spine, and enhance sleep quality.

The Pillow Fight Continues

From ancient stone headrests to modern ergonomic marvels, the pillow’s journey through history reflects humanity’s enduring quest for comfort and well-being.

Founder and visionary of Spherehead Pillow, Alizah Josette, a Warwick, RI resident and paralegal, struggled to find an adequate pillow that would allow unrestricted movement but prevent harmful twists and strains of the head and neck muscles. Through her persistence, dedication and numerous prototypes, she unlocked the secret to a soothing night’s sleep – a pillow that cradles and supports the head and neck, promotes alignment of the spine, and allows flexibility of sleeping positions.

Round and scooped out, the patented Spherehead Pillow offers a unique physical shape and physical benefits. Within a week, most users adapt and blossom.

In recognition of its efficacy, chiropractors now refer patients to the Spherehead Pillow.

It is worth noting that the Spherehead pillow does not interfere with any sleep apparatus, such as an eye mask or a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine. Side sleepers appreciate the gentle contour of the Spherehead pillow that rests along the curve of the cheek, ensuring the face is unobstructed.

The Spherehead Pillow retails for $59.99. It is available at the Spherehead Pillow website at https://sphereheadpillow.com/shop-now/ or via Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CZP9497S.

The company is also partnering with chiropractors and other healthcare professionals to make the pillow readily available.

For more information, visit http://www.SphereheadPillow.com.