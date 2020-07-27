TCS Launches AI-powered Solution to Detect Wafer Anomaly in Semiconductor Manufacturing

Tata Consultancy Services’ Cloud-based Solution, TCS WaferWise™ Automatically Detects Defects, Improves Product Quality, Drives Up Throughput, and Enhances Business Growth

NEW YORK | MUMBAI, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced the launch of TCS WaferWise™, a cloud-based wafer anomaly detection solution that harnesses the company’s contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry and the power of deep learning technology, to help chip makers digitally reimagine their product quality assurance process.

Sophisticated quality inspection of wafers during the semiconductor manufacturing process is essential to detect and classify defects early and accurately, as well as improve quality. Several companies still run manual inspections that rely heavily on human expertise. This makes the process prone to errors, and limits manufacturing throughput.

TCS WaferWise is a cloud-based solution that leverages custom AI models to automatically detect and classify anomalies by analyzing nano-scale images generated during the semiconductor manufacturing process. The solution runs on Google Cloud and utilizes TCS’ Continuous Learning Platform to effectively sample different datasets across multiple manufacturing lines and automatically trigger learning when required, steadily enhancing the accuracy of the AI model.

“TCS has been the growth and transformation partner for leading semiconductor manufacturers. We have been investing heavily in research and innovation to harness the power of AI and machine learning to reimagine the fabrication value chain and help our customers build competitive differentiation,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS. “TCS WaferWise is a transformative solution that we are deploying at the core of our customers’ manufacturing processes to improve product quality, drive up throughput, and meaningfully enhance their business growth.”

“Semiconductor companies, like all manufacturers, are looking to optimize processes, minimize costs and improve quality control,” said Victor Morales, Managing Director, Partnerships, Google Cloud. “We’re excited that this solution will bring together the combined strengths of Google Cloud and TCS to solve problems that are at the core of the semiconductor business. TCS is leveraging its industry expertise and Google Cloud’s infrastructure and AI capabilities to help this set of key customers modernize and streamline critical processes.”

