USA Joins the World in Celebrating the National Day of Clogging and International Day of Clog Dancing

Clinton, USA, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — August 8th, 2020 is being recognized as the first annual National Day of Clogging and the International Day of Clog Dancing as a celebration of the contributions of the late Bill Nichols, affectionately known as “The Grandfather of Modern Clogging”. The National Day of Clogging and the International Day of Clog Dancing (the words clogging and clog dancing can be used interchangeably) will give dancers from around the globe the opportunity to build awareness of the dance and the many contributions of Bill Nichols.

Growing up in the mountains of Western North Carolina and East Tennessee, Nichols’ sharing of clogging with tourists at Fontana Village Resort created a ripple effect that took the dance across the country and abroad. Nichols is credited as being the first person in America to give terminology, structure, and organization to this American folk dance that was a “melting pot” of percussive dances from any cultures. He created a dance movement that has resulted in elevating a regional recreational activity to a national competitive platform with international acclaim. Nichols created the first commonly used method for teaching clogging and developed the first vocabulary of step names. He formed the first clogging organization and helped to develop the first standardized rules for competitive clogging.

“He never made his work about “him,” said his daughter Simone Nichols Pace, who is coordinating the event. “His work was always for the benefit of future generations of dancers. Around the world, this is a day of celebration of our talents and a day of reverence for those who came before us. We can put our dancers in the spotlight and generate a multitude of publicity which will inevitably open many more doors of opportunity,” Pace said.

The culture that clogging instructors cultivate through the dance and for the clog dance families can be a bond for bringing many diverse cultures together to share the bonds of fun and friendship. Especially in these times, dance instructors are introducing many people to dance for fun and fitness via the internet. Bill Nichols believed that the best way to reduce cultural bias is to show someone care, share a meal, share a laugh, share a photograph, and share a dance. Bill would agree with diversity and inclusion expert Verna Myers: “Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance.” He may also add that leadership is “calling” the dance. By developing this culture during weekly dance classes, the reach into other areas of life can be extended. Dance instructors influence the minds and attitudes of those who dance with them.

Through the National Day of Clogging and International Day of Clog Dancing on August 8, 2020 there will be a celebration of common history, encouraging diversity and inclusion, and create a brighter future for dancers. Joining forces can make a difference.

