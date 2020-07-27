Abbott (U.S.) is Expected to Continue its Dominance in the In-Situ Hybridization Market

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global in-situ hybridization market was valued at $554.4 Million 2014, and is estimated to reach $681.0 Million by 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2014 to 2019. The key strategies adopted by the major players include new product development, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations with other players in the in-situ hybridization landscape to meet the demand of their end users.

Major players operating in the global in-situ hybridization market are Abbott (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Affymetrix, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.).

Abbott (U.S.) contributed the largest share to the global in-situ hybridization market in 2014. The company has been focusing on acquisitions to maintain its leading position in the market. For instance, In December 2014, Abbott acquired Veropharm, which is a Russian manufacturer of pharmaceuticals. The acquisition not only helped the company to establish itself in the manufacturing sector but also expanded its medicine portfolio.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) is another major player operational in the global in-situ hybridization market. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. has been focusing on acquisition and collaborations. For instance, in February 2015, Roche acquired Signature Diagnostics AG (Signature), a Germany-based oncology and genomics company. The acquisition was aimed at integrating the acquired company with the sequencing unit of Roche, so as to enable it to develop the diagnostics for cancer patients by using expertise of Signature Diagnostics in the bio banks and NGS assays.

The mergers & acquisitions and new product development by both the key players, Abbott (U.S.) and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) will help boost the growth of the global in-situ hybridization market during forecast period.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the in-situ hybridization market and segments the same on the basis of type, application, end-user and geography. Based on type, the market has been segmented into DNA in-situ hybridization and RNA in-situ hybridization. Based on application, the market has been segmented into cancer diagnostics, immunology, neurosciences, cytology, and others. Based on end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, pharma & biotech companies, research labs, and contract research organizations (CROs). Based on geography, the market has been segmented into regions, such as the North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

