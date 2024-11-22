Radiation Toxicity Treatment Market to Reach USD 5.58 Billion by 2029 at a 5.8% of CAGR, Growing at a Strong Pace

The global Radiation Toxicity Treatment Market was valued at USD 3.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 5.58 billion by 2029, according to a recent market survey by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is driven by increasing cases of radiation exposure due to medical treatments, occupational hazards, and accidental radiation exposure, coupled with advancements in treatment protocols aimed at mitigating the harmful effects of radiation.

Radiation toxicity, also known as radiation poisoning, occurs when the body is exposed to harmful levels of radiation, which can lead to serious health issues, including damage to organs and tissues, cancer, and other long-term complications. The growing use of radiation therapies for cancer treatment, coupled with the increasing number of radiation-related accidents, has led to a rising demand for effective radiation toxicity treatment options.

Advancements in medical treatments, including radioprotective agents, chelation therapy, and stem cell therapies, are expected to fuel market growth. These treatments are designed to alleviate the symptoms of radiation poisoning, accelerate recovery, and reduce the long-term effects of radiation exposure. Additionally, government initiatives to improve radiation safety standards, along with increasing awareness about the risks of radiation exposure, are driving the adoption of radiation toxicity treatments.

North America is expected to dominate the radiation toxicity treatment market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high incidence of cancer treatments using radiation, and strong government support for radiation safety. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness about radiation-related health risks in emerging economies.

Key Takeaways:

The global radiation toxicity treatment market is projected to grow from USD 3.55 billion in 2021 to USD 5.58 billion by 2029 .

to . The rising use of radiation therapies for cancer and the increasing risk of accidental radiation exposure are driving market growth.

for cancer and the increasing risk of accidental radiation exposure are driving market growth. Advances in radioprotective agents , chelation therapy , and stem cell treatments are boosting treatment efficacy.

, , and are boosting treatment efficacy. North America holds a significant share, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest, driven by improving healthcare access and increasing awareness of radiation risks.

Key Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Radiation Exposure: Increased exposure from medical treatments, nuclear accidents, and occupational hazards is driving demand for radiation toxicity treatments. Advancements in Treatment Options: Innovations in pharmaceuticals and therapies designed to mitigate the effects of radiation are enhancing treatment efficacy. Growing Awareness and Preparedness: Heightened awareness regarding radiation safety and preparedness for nuclear emergencies is leading to increased investments in treatment options.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in research and development.

is expected to dominate the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in research and development. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit rapid growth, driven by increasing healthcare access and rising awareness about radiation safety.

Future Outlook

The radiation toxicity treatment market is set for robust growth as healthcare providers and governments increase their focus on preparedness and effective management of radiation exposure. Continued advancements in treatment technologies will likely drive further expansion in this sector.

Competitive Landscape

The global radiation toxicity treatment market is highly consolidated. Leading players in the radiation toxicity treatment market are also emphasizing collaboration with distributors or local manufacturers to enhance their distribution channels in emerging economies.

For instance, In September 2020, the AI-Rad Companion Organs RT, the latest AI-Rad Companion artificial intelligence-based software assistant from Siemens Healthineers, received FDA approval. As part of the radiation therapy planning workflow, AI-Rad Companion Organs RT uses deep-learning AI algorithms to autonomously outline organs at risk (OARs) on computed tomography (CT) images, facilitating precision medicine.

In May 2018, Partner Therapeutics signed a distribution agreement with Tanner Pharma Group for the distribution of Leukine in areas outside the USA and Canada.

In January 2017, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited signed a long-term contract with distribution networks in the USA for the supply of products used for diagnostic and therapeutic products with Montreal Canada (JDI).

Key Companies Profiled

Amgen; Partner Therapeutics, Inc.; Novartis AG; Mylan NV; Coherus BioSciences Inc.; Jubilant Life Sciences; Siegfried Holdings; Heyl Chemisch-pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG; Recipharm AB; Mission Pharmacal Company

Grab Your Complete Report Instantly

Radiation toxicity treatment Market by Category

By Product:

Colony Stimulating Factors

Potassium Iodide

Prussian Blue

Diethylenetriamine Pentaacetic Acid

Others

By Indication:

Acute Radiation Syndrome Bone Marrow Syndrome (Hematopoietic) Gastrointestinal Syndrome (GI) Cardiovascular (CV)

Chronic Radiation Syndrome

By Radiation Type:

Ionizing Radiation Alpha Radiation Beta Radiation Gamma Radiation

Non-ionizing Radiation

By End-User:

Hospitals Government Hospitals Private Hospitals

Research & Academic Institutes Government Research and Academic Institutes Private Research and Academic Institutes



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube