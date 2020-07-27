North American Radiation Protection Apron Market Worth $49 million | Increasing Number of Trained Radiologic Technologists

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “North American Radiation Protection Apron Market by Type (Front Protection, Vest and Skirt, Pregnancy Lead Apron), Material (Lead Aprons, Lead-Free Apron, Light Lead Composite Apron), Country (US, Canada) – North America – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The North American Radiation Protection Apron Market is projected to reach USD 49 million, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into front protection aprons, vest and skirt aprons, and other aprons. In 2018, the front protection aprons segment accounted for the largest market share primarily due to the wide availability and high usage of these aprons in dental clinics and hospital settings.

Based on material, the North American medical radiation protection aprons market is segmented into lead aprons, light lead composite aprons, and lead-free aprons. The lead aprons segment accounted for the largest share of the North American medial radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the durability of these aprons and their efficiency in blocking radiation and protecting the body.

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Infab Corporation (US) received certification from Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc., an accredited certification body, to design and develop radiation protective apparel, accessories, barriers, apron racks, and gloves.

In 2018, Infab Corporation (US) announced that it would launch its revolution premium vest and skirts with interior pockets in January 2019.

In 2018, Infab Corporation (US) expanded its revolution aprons with the latest revolution color—light blue serenity.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the growth opportunities in the North American medical radiation protection aprons market?

What are the various medical radiation protection apron types and their respective market shares in the overall market?

What are the new trends and advancements in the medical radiation protection aprons market?

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The US accounted for the largest share of the North American medical radiation protection aprons market in 2018. The large share of the US can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of key players in the country. Apart from this, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments is also expected to drive the overall medical radiation protection aprons market in the country.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Prominent players in the medical radiation protection aprons market include Infab Corporation (US), Bar·Ray Products (US), Burlington Medical LLC (US), Shielding International, Inc. (US), and AliMed, Inc. (US).