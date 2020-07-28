Key Emerging Trends in 5G Infrastructure Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN & NFV), Network Architecture (Standalone & Non-standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), End User & Geography – Global Forecast to 2027″, is valued at USD 784 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 47,775 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 67.1%. Lower latency in 5G, growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications, and growth in mobile data traffic are among the major factors driving the 5G infrastructure market. Increasing M2M connections across various industries are also expected to drive the 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period.

Small cell for 5G infrastructure held the largest market share in 2019

The market growth of small cells is attributed to low-power wireless access points that provide better quality cellular coverage and capacity for homes, enterprises, metropolitan public spaces, and rural public spaces. In the 5G network, customers expect high speed of data communication with high reliability, which acts as one of the major challenges for network operators. To overall come this challenge, network operators look forward to deploying small cells on a large scale as an alternative to address the need for high speed and highly reliable data communication.

Network function virtualization to grow at higher CAGR in 5G infrastructure market during forecast period

The NFV is designed in such a way that a network operator can quickly implement different network functions via software that can be run on standard server hardware and can be easily shifted or installed in various locations in the network as per requirement without the need to install new hardware equipment. In other words, the network provider will no longer need to procure dedicated or application-specific hardware devices to build, add, or to offer new services. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of NFV in the coming years.

5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined) held larger size in 5G infrastructure market in 2019

Non-standalone (NSA) 5G network refers to having merely 5G NR cells in place with EPC (Evolved packet core). The deployment of 5G cells would solely rely on the existing LTE network for all control functions and add-on services. The 5G NSA architecture operates in master–slave configuration, in which the 4G access node is the master and 5G access node is the slave. Therefore, this deployment option has several limitations as it will depend on the LTE network for significant coverage.

Above 6 GHz to witness fastest growth in 5G infrastructure market in coming years

Above 6 GHz frequencies such as 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands have strong momentum. As they are adjacent, they tend to support spectrum harmonization, and thus reduce handset complexity, economies of scale, and early equipment availability. Governments and regulators must realize the potential of 5G for new mobile bands above 24 GHz. The significant availability of harmonized 5G spectrum in these bands is essential to enable fast 5G speeds, low cost devices, international roaming, and minimize cross border interference.

APAC to witness highest CAGR in 5G Infrastructure market during forecast period

This high growth in APAC is attributed to the adoption of new technologies and advancements in organizations across various industries. 5G network would play an integral role in advanced technologies such as IoT and machine-to-machine communication (M2M), as well as in smart cities and industrial automation. Also, the 5G infrastructure market has huge opportunities in smart cities. Various countries in Asia have either initialized the implementation of smart city projects or are in the planning phase.

The major players in the 5G infrastructure market are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), CISCO (US), CommScope (US), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), Alpha Networks (Taiwan), Siklu Communication (Israel), and Mavenir (US).

