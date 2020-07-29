LEVA Hotels Offers Owners Compelling Brand Conversion Options

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Coronavirus has reshaped the hospitality business landscape like never before. Offering hotel owners, a strong alternative, LEVA Hotels has rolled out compelling brand conversion options for existing properties looking for change. The choice of having one of Leva brands or managing the owner asset with their branding as a Third party or white label operator. A higher Gross Operating Profit (GOP), lower management fees and global operations with a highly experienced international team purely focused on revenue maximization and offering cost effective models and fees.

Mr. JS Anand, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LEVA Hotels, said, “The world is changing and so is the way to do business in our industry. There are many variables coming into play. Hotels need much more than just conventional hotel management agreements. LEVA Hotels gives access to a unique portfolio of brands and an internationally rounded management team with standardization, action and result oriented to focus on bottom line owner profitability. We have carried out brand conversions and positioning in less than 60 days.”

Third-Party Management is an excellent alternative to the traditional asset or resource heavy owner operator or direct management structure. Under the scheme, property owners can take over the franchise of any brand along with the management services of the Leva team that manages their own brands or international brands or owner’s individual brand.

Mr. JS Anand stated, “We have also launched a design division where we have the resources of an architect and designer that create a soft cosmetic refurbishment model with elements of the brand. On the management side we ensure greater flexibility in contract terms, higher profits due to lower cost structure by way of clustering resources across multiple properties and more defined management method are some of the key advantages.”

LEVA Hotels is uniquely positioned in the upscale and midscale segments with three complementary and well differentiated brands designed to provide a solid return on investment for owners and greater value to guests.

Building up on its growth momentum, the brand is aggressively exploring expansion opportunities across the GCC, Africa, Europe and USA. In addition to its flagship hotel LEVA Mazaya Centre, a deluxe 4-star hotel in Dubai, the group had recently signed management agreements for two beautiful hotels in Muscat and a stunning property in Kampala.

About LEVA Hotels

LEVA Hotels is a dynamic lifestyle hotel brand uniquely positioned in the upscale and midscale segments offering a fresh perspective on hospitality. It attracts travellers who want to be immersed in vibrant spaces while enjoying world-class comfort and engaging service at affordable price points. Derived from the Latin word ‘Levatio’ meaning ‘comfort’, LEVA Hotels boasts a unique portfolio of 3 complementary and well differentiated hospitality brands aimed at delivering greater value to guests with a balanced lifestyle and solid return on investment for owners. At every level, LEVA is focused on the essentials that turn the mundane into memorable. For more information visit www.stayleva.com

For Media Contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

M: +971 50 6975146 | T: +971 4 566 7355

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com

www.evops-pr.com