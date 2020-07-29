Bengaluru, India, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Inventions in mobile phone technologies and related applications have transformed the routine life of people across the globe. The use of mobile phones in daily life has transformed for just a need for luxury especially after the outbreak of Corona-virus (Covid-19). They have made it easy for people working in all types of industries to communicate easily and be efficient in their tasks. This rapid growth of mobile phones and related applications has allowed the development of advanced devices and multi-purpose apps. They have taken a major part in influencing the business outcomes of all types of businesses. India is witnessing a steep rise in the Information Technology sector with high demand for India-based mobile app development companies across the world. But it is a tricky job to choose the top mobile app development company in India among the list.

Top mobile app developments companies in India:

Below is the list of top 10 mobile app development companies in India that will aid in developing a precise product for your needs.

Brillmindz: Started in 2011, Brillmindz technologies have set its standard with steady growth in the digital field. They have been leaders in mobile app development, web design and development services, game development, and digital marketing. In these years of reliable service, the company has expanded its operations across many countries like Dubai, Kuwait, Mauritius, Philippines, Malaysia, Australia, USA, and Africa. Their remarkable success is highly due to effective communication with clients, expertise in advanced technologies, constant updates in skills, and committed employees. It has 200 plus talented technical and marketing teams that ensure the success of the company in every venture. This has made them be listed among top mobile app development companies in India.

Iroid technologies:

The company has earned a reputed name in the mobile app development industry with its reliable service over a decade. They started as a software development company and gradually kept updating with modern technologies. The company is always committed to innovate with advanced technologies that ultimately aids its clients to gain an edge in the industry. This dedication and work perfection are seen clearly in their works and a large widening of its client base.

Source bits:

Source bits is a mobile app development company in India that is based in Bangalore and the USA. Founded in 2006, it is a child form of the Globo group and has a reputation for delivering around 500 mobile app development projects. The company has built exciting mobile apps across all platforms like iOS, Android, etc. They are experts in mobile app development, web and UI/UX designs for both start-ups and enterprise organisations across all niches.

App Inventiv:

App Inventiv is one of the trusted mobile app development companies operating from India and the USA. It was founded in 2015, centred in Noida, offering services to both start-ups and enterprises. The company has several products in the field of native app development, cross-platform app development, web app development, Chat bot development, Wearable app development, etc.

Hyperlink info systems:

It is an experienced player in the field of building a diverse range of apps in India. The company was founded in 2011 at Ahmadabad and currently expanded to multiple locations such as the UK, USA, UAE, and Australia. The company has built around 3000+apps and 1400+ websites until today with the dedication of 200+ team members. The skilled team is well-versed in including all the cutting-edge technologies in the products and benefit their clients.

Open X cell:

Open X cell has been a leading force in the market since 2008, with offices in the USA and Ahmadabad, India. This CM-MI Level 3 web and mobile app development company is popular in the industry for its innovative service in the advanced web and mobile technologies. This company has yielded a good reputation among its clients for building efficient mobile apps, websites, and e-commerce services. Talented team members are trained and updated in services like Block chain, web and mobile solutions, testing, and efficient marketing services.

Konstant Info-solutions:

Headquartered in Jaipur, it is a reputed app development company in India that started in 2003. Since then, they have developed many types of apps across Android, iPhone, and Windows platforms. They hold awesome expertise in cross-platform development and use technologies like Xamarin, Phone Gap, Sencha, etc. They always hold a vision to provide quality service to all types of businesses irrespective of their size and niche.

Smarter Technologies:

It is based in Chennai, India with significant experience in the field of web and mobile app development services. From its inception in 2011, the company has built around 200+ mobile app projects to may reputed clients all over the world. The mobile apps are from multiple fields like healthcare, finance, real estate, eCommerce, etc. They provide services in Website development, digital marketing, and mobile app development for all major platforms.

Digikit:

The company is proficient to build any type of mobile app according to diverse customer requirements with multiple customisation. It has a skilful team that specialises in native Android, iOS, and hybrid app development. They create profitable and market-leading apps according to user requirements including advanced technology in the market. This firm has been a leading prospect in developing mobile apps across diverse sectors like hospitality, sports, gaming, retail, and many more.

Atlas soft web:

This web and mobile app development company develops mobile apps across leading platforms like Android and iOS. These apps have a uniqueness in connecting customers to a particular business and make the business owners stand out in the market. They are proficient in specialising in mobile app design, mobile app development for iOS and Android, mobile app marketing, and report generation tools. Their mobile engineers write codes that do not cause any issues and are compatible with various advanced devices in the market.

Conclusion:

The above-mentioned list offers a brief outline of the top mobile app development companies in India to choose for building your exciting mobile app. Associating with a reliable company that is close to your business ideas would be crucial in achieving success in your goals.