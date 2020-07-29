Oil on canvas still life painting by Russian artist Nicolai Fechin (1881-1955) brings $262,500 at Andrew Jones Auctions

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Andrew Jones Auctions achieved phenomenal results across multiple categories in its Design for the Home & Garden auction held online, July 26th. The auction was 95 percent sold and grossed $1.6 million. The top lot was a spectacular still life oil on canvas painting by Nicolai Fechin (Russian, 1881-1955). It changed hands for $262,500.

Bidding for the circa 1925 painting, titled Still life with flowers and fruit, opened above the high estimate figure of $100,000 and quickly climbed to its final selling price. Fechin was a master of color and composition. The painting was from the collection of Mary and Lou Silver from Indian Wells, California. Most lots in the 261-lot auction were from the Silvers’ outstanding collection.

The Silver collection included important fine art, sculpture, micro mosaics, antiques, art glass, design and a Steinway grand piano. Also offered were items from the estate of Ruth Harvey of Bel Air, California and fine silver and antiques from a Northern California estate. Various fine art selections and exquisite objects struck a chord with decorators, collectors and millennials.

“We are grateful that, as a small and nimble business with steadfast clients, we have been able to adapt and bring important, researched works to the market in a more virtual manner,” said Andrew Jones, president and CEO of Andrew Jones Auctions. He added, “The interest garnered and the prices reached are very encouraging. Pivoting to online-only auctions has not hurt us.”

To prepare for this auction, Andrew Jones Auctions decided to open for preview by appointment only for three days. “We restricted the number of clients that could be in the gallery to four at a time and took every precaution including temperature checks, mask requirements, hand sanitizer and constant surface cleaning,” Mr. Jones said. “All in all, clients were delighted to be able to preview and were impressed with the lengths we went to, to protect the health and safety of all.”

With no in-room audience, a full complement of phone bidders stationed on distanced tables and active online platforms brought in buyers from around the world. Around 3,500 people registered to bid online, via AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. In addition, 200 in-house registrations for absentee and telephone bidding were also recorded.

Following are additional highlights from the auction. All prices quoted include a sliding scale buyer’s premium.

The sale realized consistently strong results from start to finish. The collection of Mary and Lou Silver featured an impressive Italian micro mosaic table top attributed to 19th century mosaicist Cesare Roccheggiani ($45,000); a Marc Lalique glass ‘Cactus’ center table ($42,500) and a vibrant indoor scene by Helen Maria Turner titled Meditating by the Window ($40,000).

Fine silver shone with an impressive pair of trays by the master silversmith Paul Storr engraved with an elaborate coat of arms from the estate of Ruth Harvey, making $30,000 and $27,500, respectively. Also, a Roman marble bust of a barbarian from a private London collector doubled its presale high estimate, selling for a respectable $50,000.

A collection of early English silver from a California estate was led by a rare set of four George II tumbler cups by Edward Feline, London, which made $13,750. The same estate saw a set of six George III weighted candlesticks by John Carter bring $13,750. From another owner, an Indian Colonial five-piece tea and coffee service commanded $10,000.

Andrew Jones Auctions’ next big event will be a Fine Jewelry, Watches and Timepieces Auction slated for Tuesday, Sept. 15. Included will be additional offerings from the Mary and Lou Silver collection, to include dazzling pieces by Jorge Adeler, Asprey, Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, Patek Philippe, Petochi, Van Cleef & Arpels, David Yurman and many others.

Andrew Jones Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single piece, an estate or a collection, you can call them at 213-748-8008; or, you can send an email to aileen@andrewjonesauctions.com. To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and the upcoming auction on Sept. 15, auction, visit www.AndrewJonesAuctions.com.

