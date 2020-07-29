Western Blotting Market | Analysis and Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of the overall market can be attributed to the increasing number of research activities and R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, and growing proteomics market are key factors driving the demand for western blotting instruments and consumables, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and new product launches are some of the other factors driving the growth of this market.

* The western blotting market is projected to reach USD 730.7 Million by 2021 from USD 574.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.9% in the next five years (2016 to 2021).

What Drives the Market?

1. Increasing Incidence of Hematologic Cancer

2. Increasing Collaborations

3. Increasing Conferences on Personalized Medicine

Get a sample PDF copy of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=235810711

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of HIV and Lyme disease in the U.S., rise in research funding and increasing production of genetically modified crops in the U.S., U.S.-China collaborative program for biomedical research, and HIV vaccine initiative in Canada.

The western blotting market, by product is segmented into instruments and consumables. Consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by product in 2016

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of the World (RoW)

The western blotting market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

To get a 10% Customization on the report, click @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=235810711

The U.S. is the largest market in North America, owing to the increasing prevalence of HIV and Lyme disease, U.S.- China collaborative program for biomedical research, rise in research funding and increasing production of genetically modified crops, and rising number of conferences. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The western blotting market, by end user is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic centers, and others (CROs, food & beverage companies, and forensic laboratories). The academic & research institutes segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market, by end user in 2016. However, the diagnostic centers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Advansta, Inc. (U.S.), LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the key players in the western blotting market worldwide.