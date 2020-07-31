Get Best Cloud Storage Services in India with DigiEstate

DigiEstate is the best cloud storage services providers in India. It works on maintaining and storage your vital data and responsible for its safe, systematic and one drive storage Delhi services. DigiEstate offers you protection and safety from all malfunctioning and virus threats.

Bhopal, India, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — DigiEstate is the best cloud storage services providers in India. It works on maintaining and storage your vital data and responsible for its safe, systematic and one drive storage Delhi services. DigiEstate offers you protection and safety from all malfunctioning and virus threats. It allows you to store your essential data without any burden of carrying bulky hard disk for keeping it safe.

Best Alternative for Chinese App
Due to the current scenario of India, people are looking for the other ways to work and best cloud sharing backup applications. DigiEstate is the best alternative application of Chinese apps like Xender Web and ShareIt which are banned by Indian government.

Protects your Data
DigiEstate offers you best free cloud storage services, company based in Delhi and protects your data from malfunctioning and virus attacks. It offers you safe service as it maintains data on cloud systematically and supports you in its smooth working.

Offers Easy Navigation
A DigiEstate App service is offering easy navigation to the user. It is very easy to upload a data on your cloud with DigiEstate. Even if in case you forget using the app then it also ready with the support of their help center to help you out.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
DigiEstate it the cloud services providing company based in Delhi. It offers cloud storage services with effectively amazing features like malware security, virus protection, privacy concern features. It brings you easy to use app services with best cloud sharing backup also.

CONTACT INFORMATION
DigiEstate
Address – B -4, Vidhya Nagar,Hoshangabad Road
City – Bhopal
State – Mp
Country – India
Zip code/ PIN code – 462042
Phone Number – 9039838787
Company Email ID – info@digiestate.in

