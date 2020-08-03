Kenya Travel Is Back on Air as International Flights resume in August, 2020

Nairobi, Kenya, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Kenya is set to open its skies in August, 2020. As they look into easing of restrictions.

Kenya has take pre-cautions on going on the covid 19 situation. Below are the measure taken for all travellers into Kenya

The Government of Kenya lifts the suspension of international flights entering and departing the country on August 1st.

Passengers entering Kenya are required to present a negative COVID-19 test result. The test result is valid for entry if produced no more than seven days before deplaning in Kenya.

There is no mandatory quarantine for arriving passengers unless they are symptomatic.

Passenger Locator Cards (PLC, provided both on the flight and at the airport terminal) will be used to track passengers entering Kenya.

Passengers may be subject to quarantine restrictions if any passengers within two rows of their seat appear symptomatic.

Passengers departing Kenya should follow COVID-19 requirements of the destination country. There is no COVID-19 test requirement to depart Kenya.

At the airport, temperature checks will help identify passengers with a body temperature of 37.5°C (99.5°F) or higher. Any passenger with an elevated body temperature shall be referred for secondary assessment by Port Health staff present at the airport who will handle the passenger in accordance with public health guidelines. If a passenger is confirmed to have a fever he/she will not be allowed to board their flight.

Evidence of a flight is sufficient to exempt drivers from any penalty who are collecting or depositing passengers from flights arriving after curfew hours.

We do look forward to welcoming you to Kenya.