NDT Services Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2023

03rd Aug 2020 – Global NDT Services Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. NDT (Nondestructive testing) is the procedure of testing, inspecting, or evaluating materials, assemblies or components for differences, or discontinuities in characteristics without destroying the serviceability of the system or part.

Factors such as emergence of industrial internet of things, strict regulations formulated by the government, increasing demand for testing methods from the manufacturing sector, aerospace & defense, power generation, transportation industries and automotive and growing demand to ensure efficiency and safety in the production procedure are likely to drive the non-destructive testing (NDT) services market in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, variation in the prices of oil and gas are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the future. Globally, market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. NDT services market could be explored by testing technique, type, vertical and geography.

Non-destructive testing (NDT) services market could be explored by testing technique such as Magnetic Particle, Visual Inspection, Eddy Current, Ultrasonic, Radiographic, Acoustic Emission, Liquid Penetrant, and Terahertz Imaging. The “Ultrasonic” segment accounts for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness a substantial growth in the years to come. The key factor that could be attributed to the growth of market include that it is mainly used for high-frequency sound energy to measure and examine defects.

Based on the type, the market could span Equipment Rental Services, Inspection Services, Calibration Services, and Training Services. The “NDT Training Services” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness a substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of market include old infrastructure and the growth rate of new infrastructure development. Furthermore, owing to the shift to progressive NDT techniques, such as phased array ultrasonic testing (PAUT) from traditional NDT techniques.

The NDT services market could be explored based on vertical as Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Government Infrastructure & Public Safety, Aerospace, Power Generation, Automotive and Others (Medical & Health, Plastic & Polymers, and Marine). The “Oil & Gas” segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The key factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include administration rules for improving the safety of people and environment by avoiding oil spillage owing to the bursting of pipes, leaks, or any other accidents.

Key Players Insights covered in these report:

GE Oil and Gas Digital Solutions

Ashtead Technology

Mistras Group, Inc.

TUV Rheinland AG

Intertek Group PLC

Team, Inc.

Zetec Inc.

Yxlon International GmbH

Rockwood Service Corporation

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of NDT Services in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

