Eldaas Technologies Inc forged a strong partnership with Mediatek Inc.

Raleigh, NC, USA / Bangalore, India, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — Eldaas Technologies Inc, a leading embedded design services company specializing in industrial solutions tied a partnership with Mediatek to bring up Rich IoT solutions with integrated AI.

Eldaas Technologies Inc, specializing in ARM core embedded board solutions is working with Mediatek on one of their latest processor platforms to bring up an IoT solutions with AI engine and edge computing capability.

Eldaas has full potential of providing custom solutions using this platform in the areas of hardware, software driver development, Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning applications and mass volume manufacturing.

Eldaas may remain as a single point contact for customers across the globe and Mediatek advantage will help customers on cost effective yet powerful & intelligent solutions in industrial solutions.

About Mediatek Inc

MediaTek is the world’s 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company and powers more than 1.5 billion devices a year.

MediaTek’s AIoT program is spurring AI innovation with its platforms that enterprises, startups, emerging brands and leading OEMs in diverse markets use; designing a wide range of IoT devices with Edge-AI capabilities, new user experiences and addressing new market opportunities. The AIoT program enables adopting customers to deep-differentiate in software and going to market quickly. The offering includes MediaTek hardware solutions, running Linux or Android software builds.

We have targeted to release the product in September 2020.

