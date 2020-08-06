Food Allergen Testing Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

The report “Food Allergen Testing Market by Source (Peanuts & Soy, Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Seafood), Technology (PCR-Based, Immunoassay-Based (Elisa)), Food Tested (Bakery & Confectionery, Infant Food), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″,The food allergen testing market is projected to reach USD 760.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2022. The market is driven by the implementation of stringent food safety regulations, growing allergic reactions among consumers and international trade of food materials.

Allergic patients completely rely on the labeling of ingredients before purchasing the product, to gain information that will help them avoid any allergens. The Food Allergen Labelling and Consumer Protect Act (FALCPA) has mandated the declaration of eight major allergens on the food labels. Such labeling mandates are fueling the growth of this market.

Undeclared allergens in packaged foods cause serious health hazards for allergic consumers. The data on food recalls collected by various food safety organizations for undeclared allergens encourage the need for allergen testing in the food products before and after they are packed.

The market, based on type, has been segmented into peanut & soy, wheat, milk, egg, tree nuts, seafood, and others (which include sulfites and other cereals). The peanut & soy segment is estimated to dominate the mycotoxin market in 2016. Peanut allergy is common among all age groups. After peanut, soy is considered a major source of allergen, especially among children and infants.

The food allergen testing market is estimated to be dominated by the European region in 2016. European countries have recorded many issues related to food allergens; as a result, stringent policies that have been established to achieve complete food safety. Though concerns regarding food allergens have been increasing, consumers are uninformed about such outbreaks. Public awareness has been gradually increasing in countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy. Peanut accounted for a majority of the allergies in the European region.

Manufacturers in a few regions lack the necessary awareness regarding food safety regulations; due to this, they do not perform in-house testing or outsource it to laboratories. This restrains the development of the allergen testing market.

New service/product launches, expansions & investments, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and new technology launches are the key strategies adopted by the players to ensure their growth in the market. Companies such as SGS (Switzerland), Intertek (UK), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Eurofins E (Luxembourg), and ALS Limited (Australia) have acquired leading market positions through their broad service portfolios that are specific to various allergen segments. The companies are also focused on innovations and geographical diversification. In December 2015, SGS entered into a partnership with Biopremier (Portugal), a specialist in molecular biology and DNA sequencing. This partnership delivered new-generation sequencing (NGS) to the food supply chain, which helped in verifying food authenticity by reducing food frauds.