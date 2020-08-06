Viral Inactivation Market Worth $573.0 Million | Increasing Number of New Drug Launches | Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Viral inactivation testing is necessary by regulatory authorities for investigational new drug (IND) submission and is mainly critical in process development for biologicals including tissue and tissue products, stem cell products, cellular and gene therapy products, blood and blood products, and vaccine and therapeutics. The major drivers for the market are rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences industry.

According to the new market research report “Viral Inactivation Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Systems, Services), Application (Stem Cell, Blood, Tissue, Cell & Gene Therapy), Method (Solvent Detergent, Pasteurization) & End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, CROs) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Viral Inactivation Market poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%, to reach USD 573.0 Million.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Increasing Number of New Drug Launches

Strong R&D Investments in the Life Sciences Industry

Increasing Government Support for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

Market Segmentation in Depth:

By method, the market is divided into solvent detergent method, pasteurization, and other methods. Other viral inactivation method includes low pH, microwave heating, irradiation, and high-energy light. Of these, the solvent detergent method segment accounted for the largest share of the global viral inactivation market.

The application segments included in this report are blood & blood products, cellular & gene therapy products, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, and vaccines and therapeutics. Of these the vaccines and therapeutics application hold the highest share.

By end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.

Target Audience for this Report:

Viral inactivation product manufacturers and vendors

Research associations related to pharmaceutical and biotechnological research

contract research organizations (CROs)

Various research and consulting firms

Healthcare institutions

Research institutes

Major players in the viral inactivation market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).