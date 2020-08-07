Cryotherapy market (WITH IMPACT OF COVID-19) | Application (Surgical Application, Pain Management, Health & Beauty)

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in the cryotherapy market is primarily driven by factors such as the growing incidences of sports injuries, cardiac diseases, & cancers, and technological advancements in cryotherapy technology.

The cryotherapy market is expected to grow from USD 206 million in 2019 to USD 319 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Cryotherapy Market by Product (Cryosurgery Devices, Localized Cryotherapy Devices, Cryosaunas), Application (Surgical Application, Pain Management, Health & Beauty), End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Spas) – Global Forecast to 2024



1. Product

2. Application

3. End User

Product

By product, the cryotherapy market is segmented into cryosurgery devices (tissue contact probes, tissue spray probes, and epidermal & subcutaneous cryoablation devices), localized cryotherapy devices, and cryochambers & cryosaunas. The cryosurgery devices segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Advantages offered by cryosurgery, such as fewer side effects and greater affordability, are increasing its adoption. Consequently, the demand for cryotherapy devices is also growing.

Application

Cryotherapy is widely used for the treatment of health conditions like pain, malignant & benign tumors, tissue damages or lesions, and sports injuries. The cryotherapy applications market is segmented into surgical applications (oncology, dermatology, cardiology, and other surgical applications); pain management; and recovery, health, & beauty applications.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Geographical Growth Analysis:

North America held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is projected to continue to do so during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing popularity of cryotherapy, rising prevalence of cancer, increase in sports and physical activity-related injuries, and rising prevalence of CVDs are driving the North American cryotherapy market.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Medtronic (Ireland), Galil Medical (US), and CooperSurgical (US). These leading players offer an expansive product portfolio for cryoablation and have a wide geographic presence. The other players in this market include Impact Cryotherapy (US), Zimmer MedizinSysteme (Germany), Metrum Cryoflex (Poland), Brymill Cryogenic Systems (UK), Erbe Elektromedizin (Germany), CryoConcepts (US), US Cryotherapy (US), Professional Products (US), and Kriosystem Life (Poland).