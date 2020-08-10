Bariatric Marketing Agency Unlocks The Secret To Maximizing Patient Growth

Jeff Tormey, CEO of Bariatric Audience, explains his system for getting bariatric surgeons more quality leads than ever before.

Atlanta, GA,USA, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Bariatric clinics all over North America are finding themselves in a little bit of a bind thanks to the pandemic. With occupancy restrictions, lower economic sentiment, and differences in laws from state to state, bariatric clinics are having a tougher time getting people to commit to weight loss surgery.

However, one marketing agency has figured out a system for bariatric clinics to get more clients at a lower cost, despite what’s going on in the world.

Jeff Tormey, CEO of Bariatric Audience, explains his system for getting bariatric surgeons more quality leads than ever before.

“We consider all aspects of digital marketing,” says Jeff. “Our company’s background is in search engine optimization. I, myself, have been doing SEO for well over a decade and have seen many different algorithm changes and paradigm shifts in the industry.”

Search engine optimization, or SEO, is the practice of making a website more suitable for search engines. This allows the website to be shown more often when people search for a keyword. This also allows for the website to show up at a higher ranking on the search engine results page.

Many companies use SEO services in order to improve their rankings on the search engines so more people can find their business.

“Of course, SEO is not the only ticket to effective digital marketing for bariatric surgeons and clinics. We need to consider the entire digital marketing infrastructure. Online ads on Google and Facebook, social media management, and content marketing are the other key pieces to making it work.”

“Our whole strategy revolves around browsing behavior, big data, and machine learning. Using this technology, we are able to identify the exact people who are “in-market” and actively researching for weight loss surgery clinics in our client’s target markets,” explains Jeff.

“But that’s not all. We create website experiences that are proven to get people in the buying mood. As a result, our websites and landing pages convert at a much higher rate than the competition.”

“Where other people are spending up to $20 per CLICK on Google Ads and other types of online ads, we’re getting actual leads, not clicks, for under $4. And these leads are of high quality. Our system at Bariatric Audience works, and it can work for any bariatric surgery clinic.”

If you want to learn more about what Bariatric Audience can do for bariatric surgeons, check out this bariatric clinic marketing case study to see the results in action!

