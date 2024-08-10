J&N Finishes: Leading Painters and Decorators in London and Essex

Essex, UK, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — J&N Finishes, a premier painting and decorating service provider, proudly offers comprehensive services across London, Essex, and the Southeast. Founded in 2018 by Joe and Neil, J&N Finishes combines over 30 years of industry experience to deliver outstanding results in commercial, residential, and domestic spaces.

Company Background

J&N Finishes was established by Joe and Neil, two friends with extensive experience in the construction industry. Having worked together on successful projects at well-respected companies, they formed J&N Finishes to provide unmatched quality and craftsmanship. Their dedication to excellence has made J&N Finishes a trusted name in painting and decorating.

Comprehensive Range of Services

J&N Finishes offers a wide range of painting and decorating services tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients. These services include:

Interior and Exterior Painting

High-quality painting services that enhance the aesthetics and longevity of properties.

Gilding and Venetian Plaster

Specialized finishes that add a touch of elegance and sophistication.

Wall Coverings

Professional installation of various wall coverings to suit different styles and preferences.

Wood Restoration

Accredited repair care contractor providing expert wood restoration services.

Airless Spraying

Advanced airless spraying techniques for a smooth and even finish.

Floor Coatings

Including resin coatings for durable and attractive flooring solutions.

Metal, Steel, and Intumescent Coatings

Protective coatings for various materials ensuring durability and safety.

Drywall and Concrete Sealing

Essential services for protecting and enhancing the structural integrity of buildings.

Unique Selling Points

J&N Finishes stands out in the competitive London market through its commitment to professionalism, quality craftsmanship, and exceptional customer care. The team of skilled, fully qualified NVQ decorators ensures that every project is handled with the utmost attention to detail. Their industry certifications and safety practices further guarantee high standards and reliability.

Customer Engagement and Service Area

Understanding the importance of customer satisfaction, J&N Finishes works closely with clients to ensure their expectations are met. Serving customers throughout Essex, London, and the Southeast, J&N Finishes is dedicated to providing top-notch services that cater to both residential and commercial needs.

Contact J&N Finishes today at 01277 295 414 or via email at info@jandnfinishes.co.uk. One of their friendly team members will be happy to discuss your project needs and provide a tailored solution.

Commitment to Safety and Professionalism

Safety and professionalism are at the core of J&N Finishes’ operations. The team holds relevant industry CSCS cards and IPAF certificates and is trained in Health and Safety practices. This ensures the protection of staff, the public, and property, allowing clients to have confidence in the safe completion of their projects.

Project Management Excellence

J&N Finishes prides itself on its complete project management services. From initial concept to project completion, the priority is to understand the client’s needs, focus on scheduling, select the right services and materials, and provide exceptional customer care. Their proven track record of consistently exceeding expectations has resulted in many clients returning for their decorating needs.

Call to Action

About J&N Finishes

Founded in 8 by Joe and Neil, J&N Finishes brings over 30 years of combined experience in the construction industry. Specializing in high-quality painting and decorating services, the company serves commercial, residential, and domestic clients across Essex, London, and the Southeast. Their dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and customer care ensures every project is completed to the highest standards.