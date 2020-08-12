COVID-19 Impact ON Genotyping Assay market | Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The major factors that are expected to be driving the genotyping assay market are technological advancements and the decreasing prices of DNA sequencing. The increasing incidence of genetic diseases and rising awareness of personalized medicine, growing importance of genotyping in drug development, and the increasing demand for bioinformatics solutions in data analysis are also expected to promote market growth in the coming years.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Genotyping Assay market to grow from USD 11.8 billion in 2018 to USD 31.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period. North America is the largest regional market for glycomics

On the basis of application, the genotyping market is segmented into pharmacogenomics, diagnostics & personalized medicine, agricultural biotechnology, animal genetics, and other applications. The pharmacogenomics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the genotyping market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of genotyping to predict the efficiency of drugs during drug development and the growing need to understand the adverse effects of drugs.



What Drives the Genotyping Assay Market?

