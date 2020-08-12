Lubricating Oil Additive Market Competitive Landscape | Price Trends | In-depth Research Report

Global Lubricating Oil Additive Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global Lubricating Oil Additive Market is anticipated to witness exponential growth in the forecast period. Lubricating oil additives are chemical composites added to lubricating oil to bring new properties or improve the existing properties of the base oil.

Key Players:

Wuxi South Petroleum Additives

Clariant

Evonik Industries

Lubrizol Corporation

Infineum

Chevron Ornate

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the market include increasing demand from the automotive industry and industrial growth in developing economies.

The “Automotive” segment led the market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The key factors that could attributed to the growth of market include huge demand for engine oil from commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The growth is also driven by the attention of manufacturers on research & development activities to formulate effective additives to decrease the emission and surge the performance of automotive lubricants.

Market Segment:

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

APAC accounted for the major share of the lubricating oil additive market in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rising demand for lubricants, particularly from India, China, and other southeast Asian nations, and the huge investments in the industrial and automotive sectors in this region.

