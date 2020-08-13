Medical Camera Market Worth $3.69 Billion | North America holds the largest share | Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Medical Camera Market is expected to reach USD 3.69 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The research report provides insights into the global medical camera market. It profiles key players in the market and provides a thorough product analysis. Strategies followed by key players to remain competitive in the industry were analyzed to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics.

The forecasts provided in the report will enable firms to understand trends in this market and help them to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures That Utilize Medical Cameras

Technological Advancements in Medical Cameras

Growth Opportunities in Asia

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The camera type segment of the market is further segmented into endoscopy cameras, surgery Microscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, and dental cameras. The endoscopy cameras segment dominated the global medical camera market; the increase in the number of endoscopy surgeries performed globally is a key market driver for this segment.

The sensor type segment of the market is further segmented into charge coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors. The CMOS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. CMOS Image Sensors offer various advantages, such as low power consumption, ease of integration, rapid frame rate, and low manufacturing cost, which are driving growth in this segment.

The resolution type segment of the medical camera market is further segmented into standard-definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) cameras. The HD cameras segment accounted with the highest growth rate in this market, during the forecast period; owing to a rising demand for high-definition visuals in surgical procedures.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America held the largest share in the medical cameras market and is expected to do so in the forecast period as well. Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with its growth centered on China, Japan, and India.

The major players in the medical camera market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Carestream Health (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation (Canada).